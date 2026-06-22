EXCLUSIVE: Jay-Z’s Controversial Target Partnership Sparks Fury as Boycott Organizers Accuse the Billionaire of Turning His Back on the Community That Made Him

Jay-Z believed his loyal fan base would support him by any means necessary. Then he quickly learned that even HOV is not above reproach.

The New York rapper partnered with Target for a vinyl re-release of his 1996 debut, “Reasonable Doubt.”

The collaboration marks the album’s 30th anniversary, which also comes at a sensitive time for consumers participating in the ongoing boycott against the retail giant.

(Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

In an exclusive interview with Atlanta Black Star, the organizers behind the Target boycott said Jay-Z’s partnership is more than a bad business call.

They describe it as a slap in the face to the Black community and warned it could put the rapper’s legacy at risk.

Nekima Levy Armstrong is one of three Minnesota activists continuing to pressure Target over their $2.1 billion pledge to Black communities after George Floyd’s murder.

She fears people will disregard her and her colleagues’ efforts and return to Target stores to purchase the rapper’s album, which is also sold through his website.

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Armstrong believes this speaks to a bigger pattern that mirrors Jay-Z’s past controversial work with the NFL.

In 2019, Jay-Z signed on to co-produce the Super Bowl halftime show and served as the live music entertainment strategist, a partnership spearheaded by his company and tied to a social justice initiative.

The Roc Nation CEO went from vocalizing his support for Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during performances of the national anthem to later signing a deal with the same organization that never reopened the door for the former quarterback.

“It made him look like a hero to the folks who run the NFL, to the folks who control a lot of these systems,” says Armstrong. “And now we’re seeing him being used once again, or maybe volunteering to interfere with a successful boycott against Target.”

She said it’s “disheartening” to see Jay-Z take on a similar role with Target, despite his access and influence with other distributors.

“He shows us through his actions, what side he’s on and unfortunately, it’s the side of capitalists,” Armstrong admits.

According to the boycott organizers, Target has lost more than $12 billion in company value since the boycott began in February 2025.

The retailer has since experienced declining foot traffic, falling revenue, a change in CEOs, reputational damage, a hiring freeze, and layoffs, which organizers view as proof that the boycott is having an impact.

Those effects have since been largely reversed by a rebound in the company’s stock price and market cap as the retailer reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the first quarter of 2026.

Armstrong argued the retailer built goodwill by promising to support Black consumers and businesses, only to later abandon those values through actions she says contradict its earlier commitments.

But she, like Jay-Z’s younger and seasoned fans, demands answers and explanations about why he thinks this Target deal made sense in today’s climate.

“I think he needs to explain himself. How did this even happen? Did you go to Target or did Target come to you? Did you not know that there is a boycott? Which I, unless you’re living under a rock, it’s hard for me to see that he didn’t know.”

Jaylani Hussein, a second organizer of the Target boycott, agrees with Armstrong’s stance.

He believes Jay-Z is jeopardizing the very legacy that helped him become the billion-dollar man he is today at 56.

‘This is the time you leave a legacy. This is not the time you fight for the crumbs on the table,” he explains.

“And if his legacy is he’s going to break the black people through the NFL and Target boycott, then he will have a different legacy that will never be able to fully appreciate his talents because [it’s] always going to be disaster.”

The question nobody is answering is what success looks like. If the goal is more opportunities, investment, and partnerships for Black entrepreneurs, then why is a partnership with Jay-Z automatically a problem? If the goal is to punish Target forever no matter what they do, then — Tee (@Mrs_Tee_Carter) June 17, 2026

Hussein added, “You’re the one who went against the community, not the one who went with the community and took the brunt and eventually survived all that and sacrificed.”

“That’s why I call the NFL the NFL plantation because the majority of the players are black. So when Jay-Z came out and said it’s time to move past the take-a-knee movement, I wanted to jump out of my skin,” boycott co-founder Monique Cullars-Doty said.

Her comments refer to “The Blueprint” rapper’s defense of the NFL, telling a discussion room, “I think we’ve moved past kneeling … Everyone knows what the issue is.”

JAY-Z responds to people labeling him a capitalist:

"I didn't get here by taking advantage of people."



Meanwhile, he crossed the NFL picket line to stabbed Colin Kaepernick and Jermaine Dupree in the back, on camera — with the whole world watching… https://t.co/a4KlsTFIbh pic.twitter.com/ZMLwgV739t — HarrietEve9 (@HarrietEve9) March 24, 2026

“I literally remember the moment when he said that,” Cullars-Doty screams, placing herself back in that moment.

“It was completely unacceptable. And what he did with that was really try to disqualify the taking-the-knee movement as a legitimate movement.”

As a former fan of the rapper, she too was disappointed to see Jay-Z once again align himself with the “other side.”

She believes his confused supporters will soon be forced to stand for what’s right.

“People sometimes don’t want to sacrifice what is necessary to make change because they want to have a good time. So they’ll exchange forward movement for convenience and a good time for a good beat, a good track, a good rap, rather than make the sacrifice and say, I’m not buying.

Despite attending a concert in Wisconsin, Cullars-Doty added, “I bet you I’ll never go to another one again.”

Organizers say the Target boycott is very much still ongoing, as the company has failed to meet the four demands in its request.

Target must improve the shopping experience for Black consumers by featuring more Black-owned brands, strengthening diversity hiring and promotion practices, and expanding supplier diversity initiatives.

