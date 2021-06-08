‘Jay Want a Team Bad’: Jay-Z and Meek Mill Face Backlash After They Help Gift New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft a Rare Drop-top Bentley

Billionaire business mogul Robert Kraft found out on his birthday just how beneficial it is to have friends with financial reach.

The New England Patriots owner celebrated his 80th birthday on Saturday, June 5, which included receiving a new Bentley by way of rap mogul Jay-Z, Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, rapper Meek Mill and a few other celebrities.

Rappers Jay-Z and Meek Mill along with Michael Rubin gift Robert Kraft a one-of-a-kind Bentley for his birthday. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics/ @meek mill/Instagram

In a video, shared on social by Mill, Kraft is seen at his home with Rubin as he finds out that the blue sports vehicle is sitting in his driveway. Obviously shocked by the sight, Kraft says, “Oh my God…that’s exactly what –” as he clasps the sides of his face with his hands. Apparently, the mogul had been on the hunt for the vehicle, but had been unsuccessful at securing it himself.

“How the fudge did you get it? We couldn’t get it,” said Kraft. As Rubin walked the billionaire to his new whip he replied simply, “We have resources.” Car aficionados suggest the rare Bentley is a Continental GT Convertible. The base price for the luxury ride is more than $222,000.

While people on social swooned over the car, there were others crafting their own opinions about Jay and Mill’s involvement in the expensive gift giving.

“Jay want a team bad,” wrote one person. Since the “Hard Knock Life” rapper inked a partnership between Roc Nation, a company he founded, and the NFL, speculations have surfaced surrounding his plans to join the owner’s game.

The rapper publicly has not spoken on the matter, but he has acknowledged his working relationship with Kraft. Jay, Rubin, Mill and Kraft joined forces in 2019 with the launch of Reform Alliance — an organization working to transform laws surrounding parole and probation. The alliance, however, was birthed from the efforts to help Mill regain his freedom after being jailed for popping in a wheelie on an ATV in 2018. For the stunt, he received a two-to four-year sentence.

Kraft, who visited Mill in jail, said, “It makes it clear to me that we have to do something with criminal justice reform. His kind of case, in a situation like this, it’s really bad. I know some of our players in the NFL have talked about this and I see it firsthand; it’s just wrong. We have to find a way to correct it.”

Jay, Rubin, and Kraft were influential in helping the Philly-raised rapper make bail and get out of jail.

“Kraft made good on getting that halftime contract for jz and posted bond for meek…”

