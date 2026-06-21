‘Babe. Really?’: Boris Kodjoe and His Kid Flip After Wife Nicole Ari Parker Shares Steamy Father’s Day Photo That Should Have Been for Mom’s Eyes Only

Actress Nicole Ari Parker has the internet in a frenzy after sharing one photo of her husband that many believe was never meant to be seen.

Parker and actor Boris Kodjoe have been married for 21 years after meeting on the set of “Soul Food.”

The two became smitten with each other while filming the series and tied the knot after the show ended in 2005.

So when Parker decided to give the internet a front-row seat to the eye candy she enjoys every day, fans couldn’t help but admire the tall, green-eyed bandit she proudly calls her husband.

Nicole Ari Parker has the internet in a frenzy after sharing a thirst trap of her husband, Boris Kodjoe, that no one was ready for. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for Ashley Stewart)

On Sunday, Father’s Day, many celebrated by sharing photos of dads, famous and non-famous, online for providing for and protecting their families.

But Parker had a different idea in her mind.

She dropped a revealing photo of her Kodjoe that some say should be for her eyes only.

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In the photo, Kodjoe was seen lying in bed, wearing shorts and glasses while reading paperwork.

In her caption, Parker wrote, “Happy 21st Zaddy Day Babe. You stay working even on vacation. You stay serving Aces when the heat is on your back. You stay focused even when a storm is raging. You stay strong and get back up even when something tries to knock you down.”

She named one more thing Kodjoe has done during their marriage, adding, “You stay FOINE Fine even tho this [world] keeps turning you around the [sun].

Parker concluded her post writing, “Thank you for Sophie & Nico ..the best reasons for the season in the whole world.”

“Babe. Really? Boris replied after noticing he was tagged in the image his wife posted. “Thank God I just put my shorts back on. Thank you. I love you.”

Parker also tagged their two children, daughter Sophie, 21, and son Nico, 19, in the post.

Nico has yet to respond, but Sophie has this to say about her mom sharing a thirst trap of her dad.

“Oh so actually I didn’t need to be tagged in this… thank you,” she sarcastically wrote in the comment section.

Nicole Ari Parker shares rare photo of her husband, Boris Kodjoe. @nicoleariparker/Instagram

However, fans reacted differently to Parker’s apparent sharing of her husband with her followers.

“Nicole!! Stop! Lol, out of every pic you had of your husband, you posted this one. You’re bragging lol !!! But I would too lol” said one person.

Another blasted, “Did us single women really need this thirst trap photo? C’mon Nicole, play fair!”

Other comments read, “That’s how you write about your man,” and “Wowzers… Beautiful loving couple goals.”

Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker have been together for over 25 years, married for 21. They have two kids ❤️.. pic.twitter.com/YaIh3sX0cc — Amunet (@freakoutsideofx) June 18, 2026

One longtime fan mentioned that a rare film that Parker and Kodjoe both starred in but not as lovers.

“Nobody understands that seeing them in the movie ‘Brown Sugar’ was so crazy to me. I never would’ve thought real life,” they pointed out.

The 2002 hip-hop classic “Brown Sugar” stars Taye Diggs as a record producer and Sanaa Lathan as his childhood friend and fellow music editor.

They built a bond around the sounds of music and the essence of hip-hop while growing up in Brooklyn.

Diggs’ character ends up married to an ambitious attorney played by Nicole Ari Parker, whom he later divorces.

Meanwhile, Lathan’s character has hooked up with a suave NBA star, played by Boris Kodjoe.

Their engagement lasts nearly seconds due to the obvious signs of love between Diggs and Lathan’s characters.

Still, in hindsight it is odd for viewers to see Parker and Kodjoe interacting affectionately with other individuals in the same film.