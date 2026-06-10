Racist Instigator Who Called for Karmelo Anthony to be Hung, Jailed for Threats and Hit with $1-Million Bond

A conservative influencer has found himself back in the spotlight. The pardoned Jan. 6th rioter injected himself into a racially charged trial – the Karmelo Anthony murder case.

Edward Jacob Lang, 31, who also goes by Jake Lang, was charged with making terroristic threats on Tuesday.

Edward Jake Lang is facing charges after he allegedly threatened the jury in Karmelo Anthony’s trial. (Photo: FOX 4 screenshot)

The Florida-based activist is accused of allegedly stating that if the jury did not find Karmelo Anthony guilty, he “would take care of it himself,” according to the Dallas Morning News.

The judge set his bond at $1 million.

Lang’s arrest was also the same day Anthony was convicted of murder. A jury found him guilty of killing Austin Metcalf, 17, at a high school track meet last year.

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Anthony is set to spend the next 35 years behind bars.

Lang’s arrest also coincides with the racial tensions surrounding the case. Anthony is Black, and Metcalf is white.

But this was Lang’s second arrest this month in North Texas. He was charged with criminal trespass outside Frisco City Hall during a “Rally Against Rednecks” on June 2.

Raw Story reported that Lang posted a video claiming he broke into the stadium where the crime took place. He alleged a dark streak on the ground was Metcalf’s blood.

School district officials said the video was filmed on the opposite side of the stadium from where the teenager died.

Lang was released from that arrest on a $7,500 bond for the first incident, according to Raw Story. He was also prohibited from being within 200 feet of the Collin County Courthouse.

But Lang didn’t seem to care.

He appeared near the courthouse holding a “White Lives Matter” sign with Metcalf’s photo.

One influencer captured him using “colorful language” in response to the case.

“Karmelo Anthony should be hanging from a tree,” Lang said.

Atlanta Black Star investigated Lang’s criminal history.

He was arrested on Jan. 16, 2021, for his role in the attack on the United States Capitol 10 days earlier. Lang was in prison for four years after being accused of attacking police officers with a baseball bat.

On the first day of his second term as president, Donald Trump pardoned Lang.

Years later, in March 2026, Lang was charged with a misdemeanor for threatening Metropolitan Police officer Jason Bagshaw. He was accused of threatening Bagshaw at an event commemorating the fifth anniversary of the Capitol attack.

Lang reportedly told the officer that he should be “put down like a dead dog” and hanged in front of the Capitol. He also reportedly said [Bagshaw] should be dragged “out by his ankles” and thrown “in the Potomac.”

The activist pleaded not guilty and has been ordered to stay away from Bagshaw.

Lang also interjected himself in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement protests in Minneapolis earlier this year.

On Jan. 17, 2026, Lang attempted to lead a “March Against Minnesota Fraud” in which he vowed to burn a Quran.

He planned the march a week after Renee Good was killed by ICE Agent Jonathan Ross.

The march was quickly shut down by hundreds of counterdemonstrators.

Lang was later arrested after recording himself vandalizing a $6,000 anti-ICE sculpture at the Minnesota State Capitol.

Court records said he was jailed on suspicion of criminal damage to property.

A veterans organization, Common Defense, had commissioned the ice sculpture and obtained permits for the display.

“I gave eight years of my life in service to this country in the military,” Common Defense Communication Director Jacob Thomas told FOX 9. “For a [January 6] insurrectionist to destroy our display is an attack on the First Amendment veterans like me fought to defend.”

Authorities have yet to release any additional details about Lang’s most recent arrest.