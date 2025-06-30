‘A Punk Play’: Judge Joe Brown Issues Stinging Rebuke of Karmelo Anthony Before Trial for Killing at High School Track Meet 

Judge Joe Brown is calling teen murder suspect Karmelo Anthony a “punk,” days after the 18-year-old was indicted for the stabbing death of a fellow high school student at a Texas track meet — a case that has stirred national debate over race and self-defense.

Brown, the former Memphis prosecutor and TV courtroom host, had previously defended Anthony when he was first arrested, arguing that his $1 million bond was excessive and legally unjustified. But after a grand jury indicted Anthony for first-degree murder and video of the incident surfaced, Brown reversed course during an appearance this week on Kwame Brown’s “Bust Life” podcast.

“What I don’t get is the punk move of having to stab somebody to death because he might get his butt beat,” Brown said. “Why did he have to kill him? That’s a punk play. That’s part of this thing, emasculating the country where you don’t fight like a man.”

Judge Joe Brown (Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage.com/ABC via Getty Images)

Brown called the charges against Anthony “appropriate,” noting that as team captain, the teenager should’ve been able to handle a confrontation without using lethal force.

Anthony was indicted on June 24 by a Collin County grand jury. He had been arrested and jailed since April 2 but was later released on house arrest to await trial after his bond was lowered to $250,000.

Authorities confirmed the state will not seek the death penalty because Anthony was 17 at the time of the killing — a decision in line with Supreme Court precedent that bars both execution and life without parole for minors.

“It’s the law, unfortunately,” said Jeff Metcalf, the victim’s father, in an interview with TMZ. “If it would have happened 6 weeks later, he would have been 18. Then it’s a different ballgame. We have to play the cards we are dealt.”

The case has attracted national attention and polarized public opinion, with backlash erupting almost immediately after Anthony’s bond was reduced in April. The decision by Collin County Judge Angela Tucker — a Black Republican — sparked a flood of online outrage, especially in right-wing circles.

Critics accused the judge of going easy on Anthony, citing race and political motivations. Many targeted Tucker personally, leading her to make her social media account private. The county government later issued a public warning against doxxing her, calling it a crime.

Anthony’s supporters pointed to what they saw as a double standard, comparing his case to that of Kyle Rittenhouse, the white teen acquitted of killing two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The stabbing occurred during a high school track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco. Witnesses say Metcalf told Anthony to leave his school’s tent and then made physical contact. One account claims Metcalf grabbed Anthony, who allegedly responded by pulling a knife and stabbing him in the chest.

Metcalf collapsed in the arms of his twin brother and later died at the hospital.

Though authorities say there’s no evidence of a racial motive, tensions have surged in the Frisco community. Civil rights groups have condemned the public targeting of Anthony’s family, whose address and photos were posted online.

The family said the $400,000 raised through a GiveSendGo fundraiser is being used for legal defense and to relocate due to threats and harassment. Conservative influencers have attempted to shut down the fundraiser, calling it fraudulent.

During a court hearing, Anthony’s father testified that his son is an honor student and respected athlete with no history of violence. He said the family didn’t have access to the fundraiser money for bail and now needed it for safety and legal expenses.

“This will be a long road,” the Anthony family said in an earlier statement. “We ask for prayers for both families and for patience as the legal process plays out.”

A trial date has not yet been set.