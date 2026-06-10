‘Don’t Look Down!’: Austin Metcalf’s Father Demands Karmelo Anthony Look Him in the Eyes in Courthouse Showdown As Racial Tension Rises Over Verdict

The family of a slain teenager demanded that the man on trial for his murder look him in the eye during a courtroom confrontation.

Austin Metcalf, 17, was killed by Karmelo Anthony, then 17, at a high school track meet in Collin County, Texas, in 2025.

Anthony was found guilty of Metcalf’s murder on Tuesday. The 12-person jury, which did not include any Black people, sentenced Anthony to 35 years in prison.

Jeff, Hunter, and Meghan Metcalf addressed Karmelo Anthony at his sentencing hearing. (Photo Credit: WFAA)

Dallas News reports the Black community makes up 12% of the town Anthony is from. Anthony is Black, and Metcalf is white.

Throughout the trial, supporters from both sides fought outside the courthouse. Signs for both Anthony and Metcalf could be seen all around the Collin County Courthouse.

During the sentencing hearing, Metcalf’s father, Jeff Metcalf, demanded that Anthony, now 19, “don’t look down” after he was read the verdict.

“We were robbed!” he cried out as he told Anthony to face him, according to WFAA. “Don’t look down!”

WFAA reported Anthony had been hanging his head during the victim impact statements. He reportedly refused to look at the Metcalf family, including Austin’s father, mother, and twin brother.

Meghan Metcalf, Austin’s mother, addressed Anthony, who lifted his head slightly from the table.

“We will never know what our future could have been,” she sobbed, according to WFAA. “For journalists, activists, this is a story. For our family, this is our reality.”

“My house is now quiet,” she said. Meghan said she hopes to wake up one morning and find out this was all a nightmare.

At one point, she stared directly at Anthony, her tone switching to anger.

“You should feel lucky you got 35 years because I’ve been given a life sentence without my son.”

While on the stand, Jeff Metcalf said this was never about race.

“It is about right and wrong,” he said. “The public’s response sickens me… The moral decay is frightening.”

The elder Metcalf claimed on the stand that his family had been targeted by activists and others since the trial began. He claimed his home had been swatted six times.

“My son’s death destroyed the person I used to be,” Jeff said. “He does not exist anymore.”

The heartbroken father looked directly at Anthony.

“You don’t belong in this community! A piece of me died with my son, and I’m expected to keep living,” he said. “You’re going to prison. I forgave you the day it happened. I don’t forgive what you did.”

He blamed the teen’s “crazed” supporters for the harassment.

“You can’t look me in the eyes, but you can stab my f—king son!”

Jeff Metcalf had been under a court-imposed gag order for opposing the decision to place Anthony under house arrest while awaiting trial.

Hunter Metcalf, who was reportedly born two minutes after Austin, also addressed the court.

“You took a son, a brother, a friend, and my best friend, from this world,” Hunter sobbed on the stand. “You took someone from me who was supposed to be an uncle, godfather to my kids. Now I want everything taken from you.

Anthony’s mother blasted her son’s conviction and sentence, calling it “racist and biased.” Supporters of Anthony believe the outcome of the case might have been different if the roles had been reversed.

“When will we accept that this country gives instant credibility to white folk, while instantly doing just the opposite to anyone one else, but definitely to black folk?” wrote Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett on Threads.