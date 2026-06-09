‘Shut Up!’: Donald Trump Insults His Own MAGA Base In Cryptic Post from Official White House Page and One Move Has Critics Zooming In

President Donald Trump and his top administration officials are feeling the heat and starting to lash out at friends and foes alike as criticism of the president increases over his unending war on Iran and the growing economic toll it’s taking on Americans’ finances.

Any doubt about how furious Trump is becoming at his MAGA base over growing criticism is clearly summed up in one of the White House’s latest social media posts.

On June 1, the account posted a message demanding supporters shut up and quit “chirping.”

US President Donald Trump speaks during a “Rose Garden Club” dinner in honor of Police Week at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 11, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)



“To those negatively chirping: quiet,” the post ordered alongside a shushing emoji, before adding, “It will all work out well in the end – it always does.”

Critics argued the White House did not target opponents with the post. Instead, they said it targeted Trump’s own voters, who are feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices sit 50 percent higher than they were when Trump launched a surprise and unapproved war on Iran.

The post followed a message Trump sent on his Truth Social platform that morning.

To those negatively chirping: quiet. 🤫



It will all work out well in the end – it always does. pic.twitter.com/ae8pspL6Yw — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 2, 2026

In it, he falsely insisted “Iran really wants to make a deal.” A few hours later, Iran’s state news agency said the Islamic regime was pulling out of peace talks.

Trump went on to say that those who continue supporting his war will benefit from the good “deal” he plans to make, while clearly voicing his frustration over the criticisms.

“But don’t the Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively ‘chirping,’ at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever,” Trump complained, before adding, “Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end – It always does!”

Social Media Users Pounce on Trump’s Message

Trump immediately faced backlash on social media.

“How you know it’s going terrible,” author and journalist Kylie Cheung declared on X above a repost of the White House message.

Jared Holt, a senior researcher at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, chimed in.

“Lol yeah guys that should do it. just tell your supporters to shut the f-ck up,” Holt posted.

Writer Nick Field wondered about the “it will all work out” part of Trump’s post.

“Thousands of people have died, including 15 American soldiers, did it work out for them?

A staff writer at The Atlantic, Tom Nichols, piled on, posting, “Silence, peasants” above a report of the White House message.

Critics Point to Rising Costs and Broken Promises

Another writer, Danial Mattia, also called Trump out, noting “How tone deaf” he is in response to the White House “chirping” post.

“We were promised no new wars, then entered a new war. Costs and prices of goods are skyrocketing across the board. There has been almost no focus on domestic issues,” Mattia pointed out, “but we’ll gladly solve all the rest of the world’s problems (I thought this administration was America first?).”

“How about you produce positive results first before childishly telling the people you’re ostensibly meant to serve to shush,” he concluded.

Trump launched a surprise and unapproved war on Iran on Feb. 28, apparently without clear objectives, a coherent strategy, or an endgame. The conflict has killed more than a dozen Americans and injured hundreds more.

Tehran quickly shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway where a third of the global energy supply once transited daily, sending oil and gas prices skyrocketing across the globe.

Trump has said on more than one occasion that he’s not concerned with Americans’ finances as gas prices hover around $4.30 a gallon on average, according to Triple A, with much higher costs in some regions of the U.S.

The high gas prices are driving up other costs as well, including food and housing.