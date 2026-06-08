‘His Brain Is Oozing’: Trump Tried to Sound in Control of a Spiraling Crisis, Drifted Into a Bizarre Rant, Then Gave Up and Abruptly Ended the Call

President Donald Trump’s frustrations with Iran and the war of his own making are starting to spill over into very public tirades and nonsensical comments, showing how furious and out-of-touch Trump really is with international diplomacy and the growing economic struggles average Americans are facing.

In comments on June 1, a rambling Trump careened through gripes about NATO, European immigration, and windmills in a head-spinning rant before abruptly dismissing the reporter and promising to talk more later.

In the phone interview after news that Tehran was possibly pulling out of any further peace talks with Trump and his cronies, the president told CNBC senior Washington correspondent Eamon Javiers, “I don’t care if they’re over, honestly.”

US President Donald Trump uses his cellphone as he holds a roundtable discussion with Governors about the economic reopening of closures due to COVID-19, known as coronavirus, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 18, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

“I really don’t care. I couldn’t care less,” he shrugged before adding that he thought the ongoing talks “started to get very boring.”

Javers asked Trump about Iran ending the talks and potentially moving to “completely block” the contested and critical Strait of Hormuz over Israel’s ongoing military attacks against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah forces in Lebanon.

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Trump told Javers that Iran did not tell him they were ending talks and that he wasn’t concerned about increasing oil prices, which jumped after news reports that Tehran was backing out of talks and moving to close the Strait.

“I think the oil will be dropping like a rock in the very near, you know, the very near distance,” the president crowed as he has repeatedly for months now.

He then went on to say that Europe is suffering more from high energy prices than the U.S. before losing his grasp and spiraling into a tangent about how Europe and NATO would help with Iran if asked.

“They would, if I wanted them to,” a puffed-up Trump insisted.

“We don’t need them. We don’t need NATO. They were very, very weak and very sad. What they said, they said we’ll help you as soon as the war is over,” an angry Trump noted, clearly still angry that traditional U.S. allies haven’t helped bail him out of his boondoggle in the Middle East.

“NATO, Europe has lost its way. They have a tremendous immigration problem, and they have a tremendous energy problem, because all they want to do is build windmills all over the place,” he contended before abruptly ending the interview.

Social media erupted, descending into a frenzy of opposition over Trump’s remarks and his inability or refusal to face the consequences of his unapproved war against the Islamic Republic.

“This is an old man that goes in and out of his own narcissistic world. He’s a danger to everyone, including himself. He needs to be impeached or removed somehow,” poster Stephen McBride declared in a message on X.

Another agreed. He’s all over the place and isn’t right in the head. No idea what’s going on.”

This X user pointed out the obvious, critics contend.

“Completely over his head, confused, in disarray, with nobody he trusts to steer him towards any kind of saving-face solution. SAD.”

Trump, in a surprise attack alongside Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, suddenly launched an unapproved war on Iran on Feb. 28. The next day, an Iranian drone attack struck a vulnerable U.S. outpost in Kuwait, killing six American soldiers and injuring dozens more.

A jet refueling accident linked to Trump’s war also killed six more Americans. So far, Trump’s war has killed 13 Americans and injured more than 400, according to news reports, with no end in sight.

More than 2,000 people, possibly as high as 4,000, have died in Iran and across the wider Middle East region in Trump’s war.

This X user might have described what’s happening with Trump best of all. “His brain is oozing…..” the caption reads over a meme of a pouting Trump dressed in an ugly Christmas sweater with a little elf hat on his head to round out the look.