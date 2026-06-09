‘He’s Wasting Away’: JD Vance Debuts a Startling New Look That Has Folks Zooming In Amid Talk That Trump’s Harsh Words Finally Got to Him

Vice President JD Vance works overtime to grab a fraction of the spotlight that his boss, President Donald Trump, gets.

Trump has spent decades commenting on appearances, praising people he considers attractive, and publicly criticizing those he believes fall short of his standards.

Hence why he upgraded the crappy footwear of Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and more administration officials.

JV Vance turned into a comedian as he put on his best Trump impression, and fans suspect the president will be furious. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Former aides, cabinet members, and political allies seemed to be judged as much for their looks as their résumés.

But it looks like Vance is fed up with jokes about his drastic weight loss over the years.

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VP showed off a new look in a photo with his wife, Usha, who is expecting their fourth child.

Usha hosted the second annual Camp VPR (Vice President’s Residence) at the Vance residence in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

The couple transformed their property into a campground-themed playground for families for an afternoon of summer camp activities and reading initiatives.

The event doubled as a launchpad for Usha’s Summer Reading Challenge, which encourages kids to read 12 books for a prize.

Children and parents enjoyed rock climbing, zip-lining, swimming, and roasting s’mores.

But when images from the weekend began circulating online, Vance became the real star.

The former Ohio senator looked noticeably slimmer in a light blue polo shirt and dark gray dress pants. His stomach was completely flat, and his arms and cheeks looked thinner than usual.

JD Vance at his residence pic.twitter.com/G3dCBRXJfD — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 8, 2026

“Trump made him lose weight,” one social media user wrote. Another added, “Oh, so JD Vance is the ‘friend’ who’s on the ‘fat’ pull that Trump always talks about? He’s wasting away.” A third person joked, “Fat memes did a number on him.”

Others pushed even further.

“Ozempic makes intrinsically chubby people like J.D. look like they have full-blown AIDS,” one commenter wrote.

“Is he on Ozempic? His chipmunk cheeks are sagging,” another posted. One observer wondered, “Is he sick? He looks unwell.”

The reaction highlighted just how dramatically Vance’s appearance has changed over the past several years.

The Vice President JD Vance 🇺🇸 has arrived in Pakistan for negotiations in Islamabad



He’s really slimmed down



How much weight has he actually lost from 2024 to today? pic.twitter.com/o0cRvJ9AOo — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) April 11, 2026

Once known for a rounder face and stockier build, the vice president has steadily slimmed down as his political profile expanded.

The transformation has become so pronounced that some viewers barely recognize the man compared to images from 2024.

The renewed attention arrived months after Trump publicly roasted his own vice president during an April White House event.

Trump interrupted his remarks to insult Vance, who was sitting in the audience.

“The White House, including Vice President JD Vance — I think JD, is JD here?” Trump said while scanning the room.

After locating him, the president delivered what many viewed as one of his signature backhanded compliments.

“He got a little thinner, and I’m looking for a heavyset gentleman. And now I find a perfect, perfect-looking specimen. He’s doing a great job,” said Trump.

Trump: JD Vance, is JD here? JD! He's lost weight. He got a little thinner. I'm looking for a heavy set gentleman and now I find a perfect specimen pic.twitter.com/AvSYHrWNWC — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 1, 2026

The room laughed. The internet immediately seized on the exchange.

For many observers, Trump’s comments sounded less like praise and more like a reminder of what Vance used to look like. The moment also reinforced the idea that appearance remains an unusually important currency within Trump’s political universe.

Still, Vance has repeatedly credited his weight loss to old-fashioned lifestyle changes.

The best-selling author previously revealed that he dropped roughly 30 pounds through improved eating habits, running, and regular gym workouts. His transformation began years before becoming vice president and long before Trump publicly labeled him a “perfect specimen.”

That has not stopped the theories.

Some commentators believe Vance’s slimmer look reflects the pressure of serving in Trump’s Washington. Others suspect he’s carefully crafting a larger political rebrand inside the Republican Party ranks.

Either way, photos from Camp VPR shifted attention away from the family event and back to the growing conversation surrounding Trump’s White House.