New York Mother and Daughter Found Dead. Then a Neighbor Revealed What He Believes Was Happening Behind Closed Doors

A New York woman is dead. Police say her daughter, who was “fighting demons,” killed her in a grisly murder-suicide.

Kayla Wilson, 23, killed her 59-year-old mother, Olga Bracero, at their Park Slope home on Saturday, the New York Post reported.

Deshawn Jackson said he lived near the 59-year-old woman.

Police believe a New York woman’s daughter killed her in an apparent murder-suicide (Photo: Facebook/Olga Bracero)

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Neighbor Says Daughter Was Troubled

The New York Post reported Bracero would call Jackson over for help with her “disturbed” daughter. Jackson added he believed Wilson was having severe mental issues because of drugs.

Officers responded to the building where Bracero and Wilson lived Saturday night after receiving reports of an assault.

Police say Bracero was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Officers told News 12 they found Wilson in a bedroom. Her injuries appeared to be self-inflicted, according to the medical examiner.

Video obtained by News 12 revealed blood smeared along hallway walls and up a staircase inside the building.

“I cried because she’s like my niece. You know, her mother’s like my sister,” Jackson told News 12.

Jackson told the New York Post that a trip the two women took to Jamaica changed everything.

“[Bracero] told me that [Wilson] had smoked some bad marijuana and after that just wasn’t the same. [Bracero] had called me and told me that ‘[Wilson is] fighting demons and they were telling her to do bad things,” Jackson said.

He told the New York Post that Wilson suffered from schizophrenia. He claims she’s been in and out of hospitals and “would tell me that the voices in her head are telling her to do it.”

“We ended up putting her in the hospital to get help; she was on medication,” Jackson said. “She was there for two weeks.”

But when she got out, Jackson told the New York Post that Wilson was walking around with a knife in the house with her mother.

Investigators believe that Wilson killed her mom, then turned the knife on herself.

“She was so sweet, she really was,” one of Bracero’s friends told the New York Post.