‘Why Do I Have to be Quiet?’: Black Man Threatened, Told to Stop Complaining After White Man Calls Him a Racial Slur at Florida Restaurant

A white Florida man used a racial slur at a restaurant loud enough for a Black diner to overhear, then allegedly apologized only after he realized someone was filming him. What unfolded on video is a textbook example of how racists close ranks and avoid accountability.

Patrick Scott Barnes was enjoying a meal at his favorite local spot in Sanford when he noticed a group of white men at a nearby table looking his way. He went from ignoring them to shock and outrage when one of the men said “chimping out,” loud enough for Barnes to hear.

Barnes decided to confront the group, all five of them. According to the caption of the June 5 video on X, he only began recording when one man stood up and “threatened to knock [his] glasses off his face.” The video begins seconds after this tense moment.

Video stills capture the faces of two men involved in a confrontation at a Florida restaurant.(Photos: X/ I See Racists)

The exchange between Barnes and the self-appointed spokesperson for the group began with Barnes saying, “He just called me the N-word. He said chimp out.” The man responded, “He shouldn’t have,” and pointed out that the man apologized.

But Barnes viewed the apology as performative and believed the men offered it only after realizing someone was filming them. They were right to worry. The video has since gone viral, with nearly a million views and counting.

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During the so-called “apology,” the group’s spokesperson told Barnes to “shut the f*ck up” and repeatedly tried to shift the blame onto him. “You’re talking sh*t to us now,” he said. “You’re playing victim.” He then exhorted Barnes to “own up to your part in this” and told him he was “wrong in how you’re handling it, too.”

🚨 “Chimping out.” That’s what Patrick Scott Barnes heard while quietly eating and reading at his regular restaurant in Sanford, Florida.



The Black man was minding his own business in a booth when a group of white men at a nearby table kept staring. One of them used the racist… pic.twitter.com/ZLcxEyALCO — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) June 5, 2026

To add insult to injury, a second man who apparently knew where Barnes worked made a veiled threat to get him fired. “I still work [there],” Barnes told him during the confrontation, to which the man ominously responded, “yeah, for now. We’ll see.”

At one point, an employee came out from the kitchen and made a beeline for her regular customer. She told Barnes, “I apologize for anything that might have happened.” According to the caption on X, another restaurant employee contacted Barnes later that day after seeing security footage and apologized again.

“All I was doing was sitting here minding my business, and he said ‘chimping out.’ And they’re telling me to be quiet about it,” he told the employee. “Why do I have to be quiet about it when he’s over there saying something obscene?”

The video has struck a chord, drawing hundreds of comments online. The majority of the viewers weren’t buying the apology either.

“A white man says some egregious s*** to a Black man, and the response isn’t what he bargained for,” wrote one person on X, “now they’re playing good cop bad cop, it’s called psychological warfare, gaslighting, and…blaming the victim.”

Barnes’ crime, apparently, was sitting in a restaurant and expecting to eat his meal in peace without having to listen to a loud racial slur. As one commenter put it, “Why can’t people mind their own business and leave Black people alone?”