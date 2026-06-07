‘You Don’t Belong Here!’: White Woman Loses It After Seeing Black Delivery Driver in Neighborhood, But One Vicious Comeback Shut Her Down Completely

A metro Atlanta Delivery Driver Fired Back at a Heckler, and Her Sassy Response Is Taking Over the Internet.

According to her account of events on Instagram, Chiquita Wilder was “hustling” on a delivery route one recent afternoon, dropping off a package at someone’s home like she had done a hundred times before. But this time, an older woman walking by spotted her vehicle in a driveway and ordered her to leave.

“I was there for 5 seconds,” Wilder explained in a June 1 Instagram comment, “parked in the driveway of the person that I had to deliver a package to.”

Video screenshots show a woman involved in a viral confrontation. (Photos: Instagram/_chiquitawilder)

But apparently, that was too long for an unidentified Karen, who approached her to complain. Looking perturbed with her finger wagging, the woman chastised Wilder for blocking the home’s garage and driveway, and then suddenly blurted out, “You don’t belong here!”

Viewers on Atlanta Black Star’s official Instagram page expressed outrage after the outlet reposted the video.As one put it, “Telling someone, ‘You don’t belong here,’ As if they own the earth!!!!”

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Another wrote, “always trying to govern us. We belong.”

But it was Wilder’s dramatic comeback that triggered a wave of laughter online and likely helped the footage go viral. After parroting back the words the woman had just told her —“You don’t belong” in an exaggerated mocking tone — she warned the woman, “You better get from behind my vehicle before I done take your ass down the road with me. Thank you.”

“That’s the part that had me rolling,” quipped a viewer on Wilder’s Instagram. Another person, having fun with it, asked, “Now why would you take her down the road?” and a third demanded to know, “Where are you taking her?”

Another viewer pointed to the woman’s shocked expression and wrote, “Grandma started rethinking her choices after believing she indeed might be headed on down the road.”

A woman who identified herself as Wilder’s friend and goes by the handle Au_caligryl online commented on Atlanta Black Star’s repost to explain that this is business as usual. “Her antics every day will have you rolling. She finally recorded something, and it’s going all around the internet.”

Harassment of delivery workers is a serious concern, prompting some companies, like Walmart, to require drivers in their In-Home Delivery service to wear police-like body cameras, as much for liability as for worker safety.

But Wilder wasn’t losing any sleep over the encounter, as she made clear in her caption: “Tell a Granny to tell a Granny to stay out my way when I am hustling.”