‘Not Shocked’: Georgia Republican Congressional Candidate Accused of Sending Racist Texts and Forging Former MLB Player’s Signature

A Georgia film studio founder running for Congress is facing major backlash after being accused of forging a former Major League Baseball player’s signature and sending multiple racist and anti-Semitic text messages.

Republican Ryan Millsap, whose Blackhall Studios was used by Marvel for projects such as “Venom” and “Loki,” was slapped with a claim in 2017 that he lifted former MLB All-Star Jason Heyward’s signature from a trading card to lure investors in a land deal.

Ryan Millsap is accused of sending racist, antisemitic texts and forging a baseball star’s signature. (Photo Credit: Facebook/@Millsap4America)

The deal required an investment firm to invest $8.5 million to purchase a 52-acre plot outside Atlanta, the New York Post reported.

Heyward, who spent the first five seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves, “never had any intention of investing” and his signature “was a forgery,” claimed Telos Capital LLC in its suit, which was settled in 2018.

Millsap is set to face state Rep. Houston Gaines in the May 19 Republican primary to represent Georgia’s 10th Congressional District.

The two Republicans are in a three-way race with plumber Jeff Baker for the GOP nomination to succeed GOP Rep. Mike Collins, who gave up the seat to run for the U.S. Senate.

President Donald Trump has yet to endorse in the race.

This is not the first time the Georgia Republican has faced bad press.

Millsap previously became the focus of another controversy after ProPublica reported in 2024 on a trove of racist texts he allegedly sent, which became public as part of an arbitration dispute with his former lawyer, John Da Grosa Smith, who sought $24 million for purported legal work.

Various filings obtained by ProPublica show Millsap, who is white, making derogatory comments regarding race and ethnicity, including complaining about “F—king Black People” and “nasty Jews.”

“Ryan’s public persona is different from who he is,” Da Grosa Smith alleges in one filing, adding: “Ryan works hard to mislead and hide the truth. And he is very good at it.”

The New York Post highlighted additional texts Millsap sent to his then-girlfriend, Christy Hockmeyer, in 2019.

“F—ing Black People,” he wrote after she complained about a claim against her car following a car accident, according to court documents.

“So the Black girl wants $2500 to fix her car on a quote that was $1800,” she had allegedly told him.

In another exchange reported by the New York Post, Hockmeyer whined about a doctor’s visit, during which she had to deal with a “retarded” nurse.

“Not shocked,” Millsap allegedly responded. “Black or Asian?”

“Black,” she replied.

The New York Post reports in another alleged exchange, Hockmeyer, also an investor in Millsap’s real estate firm, fumed that a “large smelly Black man is seated next to me.”

“Yucko!!” the Republican candidate replied, the New York Post reports.

Hockmeyer has yet to comment on the allegations.

Millsap’s spokesman scoffed at the claims.

“These claims are made up out of whole cloth. Full stop,” the spokesman told Raw Story. “Ryan Millsap is a warrior who has been doing battle against the leftist Antifa movement and wants to help President Donald Trump finish them to save this country.”