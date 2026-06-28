‘I Will Smash You!’: Cop Beat a Handcuffed Nine-Month Pregnant Black Woman, Called Her ‘Gross’ — Then Bet Her Career on a Lie the Video Destroyed

A former Arizona police officer pleaded not guilty on June 24 to two felony counts of aggravated assault, with her trial now set for November.

“Ugly” bodycam and surveillance footage surfaced of Carri Carrico shoving, hitting, and knocking around two people in custody in separate incidents, one of whom was a nine-months-pregnant African-American woman.

Officer Carrico pulled over the pregnant woman for reckless driving last November and took her to the Buckeye Police Department booking facility.

Former officer Carri Carrico is facing felony assault charges (ABC15 Video Screengrab)

In surveillance video obtained by ABC15, she aggressively pushed the handcuffed woman against a wall and then dragged her back to a bench as she screamed. Carrico then struck the soon-to-be-mother in the head.

“She gets me to sit down, and she just hits me,” the woman told investigators. “I got scratches right here, a bruise right here, a scratch on my neck. I got like two things on my back.” She was later taken to a hospital and diagnosed with a contusion.

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Body cam footage shows Carrico also berating the pregnant woman, according to the outlet, calling her “gross,” “nasty,” and “an ass.”

Carrico’s supervising sergeant described her treatment of the woman as “very aggressive” and “definitely over the top and unnecessary.”

As of press time, there are no official statements on the status of the woman’s baby or the details of her delivery.

According to investigators, Carrico omitted the use of force in her incident report, first saying she had forgotten she had been aggressive, then changing her account to say she believed she had included it.

“I think the video looks really ugly,” Carrico said when investigators showed her the footage. “But I will say I’ve never once in my life open-hand slapped or struck anybody. And in this moment, I just think the only thing that I did was revert to my training.”

Asked whether her conduct met department standards, Carrico responded, “It’s not a simple yes or no. It’s based off everything leading up to that point, and I don’t think that the public treating us like crap means that we have to sit there and be quiet and take it either.”

“There’s always room for improvement,” she added, “and I know everything I did here is not perfect.”

The second incident occurred on Jan. 25, 2026. A white man in custody headbutted Carrico as he exited a patrol vehicle.

According to investigators and surveillance video, she retaliated by throwing him to the ground and later punched him in the head while he was being escorted by cops and restrained.

She later described the maneuver to investigators as a “distraction strike,” something she learned as an officer with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in Southern California.

Investigators also have audio of her interaction with the man, according to ABC15.

While inside the jail, she allegedly told him, “I will smash you so hard into this [expletive] wall you won’t see straight. Do you understand me? Do you [expletive] understand? I will smash you so hard into this [expletive] wall you won’t see straight. Do you understand me? Do you [expletive] understand?”

Carrico was placed on unpaid administrative leave the day after her May 27 indictment and resigned from the Buckeye Police Department on June 4.