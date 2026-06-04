‘Go Back to Your Car!’: Unhinged Tennessee Driver Attacks Woman, Then He Reaches for a Gun, But Ends Up Fumbling and Stumbling After Black Man Steps in, Video Shows

A Tennessee man is facing charges after he was caught on camera attacking a woman during a road rage situation.

Robert Moore, 40, was taken into custody on Saturday, police said on X. He is charged with assault and aggravated assault after police say he discharged two rounds from a handgun during the dispute.

Tennessee man Robert Moore was charged in a road rage shooting. (Photo: WTVF)

It happened in Lebanon, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

Jessica Jackson posted a video of what happened. She told WTVF her family was picking up food when they were unable to leave the parking lot.

“The turning lane was completely blocked by two cars,” she told WTVF.

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In the video from inside Jackson’s car, you can see two men standing in the middle of the road near their vehicles. It appears they were arguing.

You can see the man in a green shirt and another, much taller man in a gray shirt.

Jackson described the man in gray as very calm and said that “he was just saying what he needed to say.”

At one point, a woman gets out of the gray-shirted man’s car to seemingly intervene.

LEBANON, TN – Black man tackles and disarms road-raging white man who assaults a female, pulls a gun, and allegedly fires shots.



The gunman was arrested… and immediately released on bond.



Full: https://t.co/FjAjj9JIMF pic.twitter.com/vFL8tiJYXl — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) June 2, 2026

“She was talking to the guy in the white truck and said, ‘Go back to your car,’” Jackson told WTVF.

That’s when the situation took a turn. The video shows the man in green push the woman in the face, almost sending her into traffic.

Jackson told WTVF she believed when the man in green went back into his car, he was reaching for a gun.

“The other guy saw him and saw what he was reaching for, and that’s when he walked over and punched him in the face,” Jackson said.

She told WTVF she heard gunshots after the video cut out. Moments later, the bystander captured the man in the gray, disarming the other motorist. Police later identified the gunman as Moore.

Many people were shocked at Moore’s actions online.

“I think law enforcement should offer big dude a job. Complete restraint, well done,” Monica Bucklew Sowders wrote on Facebook.

“No reason to push a woman to the ground simply for pointing her finger at him,” Erica Case added.

“I think I would’ve gotten back in my truck when I saw the size of that dude,” Jason Goolesby wrote.

“It’s a miracle he didn’t push her into the street of oncoming traffic! I want to know who started it! Have a feeling the Moore guy started it…but over what?” Maresa Dickens commented.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to the Lebanon Police Department to get the full incident report, but has not heard back.