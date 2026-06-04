‘Hard Time Putting a Brother in Jail’: Black Jurors Shown the Door in Karmelo Anthony Murder Case as Defense Attorneys Cite Personal Biases

A high-profile murder trial in Texas is underway. But one question asked by prosecutors during jury selection allegedly caused all potential Black jurors to be dismissed.

Twelve jurors and six alternates were selected Wednesday for the Karmelo Anthony murder trial.

Anthony, a Black 18-year-old, is accused of killing white 17-year-old Austin Metcalf in 2025. At the time, Anthony was also 17.

Karmelo Anthony walking out of jail surrounded by his legal team and media. (Credit: NBC Video Screengrab)

The stabbing happened during a Frisco Independent School District track meet in Texas. Collin County authorities reported that Metcalf pushed Anthony during an argument, then Anthony stabbed him.

Many people questioned whether Anthony’s response was self-defense.

This week, a pool of 589 prospective jurors shrank after vetting by prosecutors and defense attorneys.

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Prosecutors argued that they thought the circumstances surrounding the crime were “race-neutral” and should not require a diverse panel of jurors, according to CBS News.

Prosecutors also reportedly asked jurors if media coverage of the case had led them to form opinions. Some did admit to CBS News they had.

“I don’t know if it’s going to affect me, but I can’t tell you those thoughts are not inside my head,” one admitted.

Another prospective juror employed at Anthony and Metcalf’s school district said the case is “too close to home.”

Another prospective juror, identified as African American, said he would “have a hard time putting a brother in jail,” according to CBS News.

Anthony’s attorney, Mike Howard, asked jurors one question that shocked some jurors, according to CBS News.

“How do you feel about the country’s immigration policies?” he asked.

CBS News reported that several of them refused to answer, saying it was irrelevant. Both the prosecution and the defense were allowed to dismiss ten people.

For the prosecution, Assistant District Attorney Dewey Mitchell asked potential jurors if race could affect their ability to determine guilt or innocence.

FOX 4 reported that a handful of people said it could be for a variety of reasons.

The prosecutor told FOX 4 he’s never had this kind of conversation about race with a jury in his entire career.

Opening statements are set to begin on Thursday.