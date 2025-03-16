‘OMG’: Whitney Houston Fans Can’t Believe Their Eyes After Spotting the Singer in Dollar Tree

Fans did a double take when they spotted Whitney Houston‘s face in their local dollar stores recently.

No, the legendary Grammy-winning vocalist hasn’t returned from the dead. Rather, bottles of “Whitney” sheer mist have appeared on the shelves of discount stores nationwide, marked down to just $1.25. The bottle features an image of Houston singing into a mic while wearing a while dress.

The fragrance’s journey from luxury launch to discount bin has raised eyebrows among Houston’s devoted fanbase, with reactions ranging from excitement to concern about the late singer’s legacy.

Whitney Houston's face on bottles found in the discount store, Dollar Tree

In October 2022, The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and Primary Wave Music announced the “Whitney Houston Signature Fragrance” in partnership with Scent Beauty, the world’s first multi-brand e-commerce platform for bespoke fragrances.

The initial rollout was decidedly targeting her fanbase – the fragrance debuted on Home Shopping Network as a two-piece set featuring a 3.4-ounce EDT and 6-ounce body lotion for $59.95. It was also available at ScentBeauty.com, where a 1.7-ounce EDT sold for $39.99, body lotion for $7.99, and the 8-ounce body mist for $9.99.

The following month saw expansion to Walmart and Perfumania. Fast-forward three years, however, and the price has been slashed dramatically as the fragrance finds a new home among Dollar Tree’s discount offerings, according to recent viral videos

Social media has been abuzz with fans’ reactions.

One TikTok user posted their find of the purple 8-ounce featuring the “Preacher’s Wife” singer in a white dress, excitingly declaring, “I got it!!!! I’m thee biggest Whitney fan.”

Another simply wrote, “Holy Moly. Check this.”

When Dollar Tree Jackpot shared the news on Instagram, the comments section became a battleground of opinions.

One commenter expressed disappointment, “I wouldn’t buy that. Whitney was worth more th[a]n 1.25 items.”

Another joked, “Ooh I wonder what are the scent notes.”

Some purchasers have been pleasantly surprised, with one writing, “I just posted this last week! Seen in Maryland; it smells like flowers with hint of vanilla to me,” while another admitted, “I was a taken back at how good it smells.”

Enthusiasm ran high among collectors, with comments like “Omg I want,” “Gotta find,” and “I needddddd” flooding social media platforms.

Fans have loved it so much, the brand is sold out on the Dollar Tree website.

Whitney Houston’s signature fragrance is sold out at Dollar Tree (Dollar Tree official website).

Not all reviews have been positive, however.

“It stinks really bad. Smells super cheap,” declared one critic, while another warned, “That body spray smells really bad. It’s like migraine in a bottle.”

The conversation has inevitably turned to Pat Houston, Whitney’s former manager and sister-in-law, who has been managing the estate since the singer’s death on Feb. 11, 2012.

Houston’s stewardship of the Whitney Houston legacy has been a subject of controversy among some fans.

In 2019, she orchestrated a partnership with Primary Wave marketing that gave the company a 50 percent stake in Whitney’s assets, including her publishing, master recording revenue, name, likeness, and brand, in a deal that valued the estate at $14 million.

According to Billboard, this collaboration has since “quadrupled the estate’s fortunes,” with expectations for continued growth through various projects.

When launching the fragrance, Houston explained that perfumers studied Whitney’s personal collection to develop a “one-of-a-kind scent” highlighting her favorite fragrance notes.

“To wear Whitney Houston is to feel inspired and confident like Whitney, who has always encouraged women to embrace the greatest love for themselves,” she stated at the time.

Described as featuring “soaring, bright fruits and florals that delight the senses, while its woody, sensual notes linger on,” the fragrance was positioned as a premium product that would benefit The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation, which supports young people through various programs.

While the appearance of Whitney’s fragrance at Dollar Tree has raised questions about its market performance, retail experts note this isn’t uncommon in the fragrance industry. Brands often use discount channels to clear excess inventory or reach price-conscious consumers without damaging their image in primary retail channels, Retail Brew reports.

For dedicated fans, the discount presents an unexpected opportunity to own a piece of Whitney’s legacy — regardless of where they stand on the scent itself or the estate’s management.

And those that love her, are racing to scoop them while supplies last.