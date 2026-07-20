‘Just Like His Father’: Barron and Trump’s Matching Red Looks at World Cup Final Turn Heads as Fans Zoom In on the Uncanny Family Habit That Proves Barron’s His Father’s Son

Barron Trump made quite the impression at Sunday’s World Cup final — and he didn’t even set foot on the field.

The 20-year-old joined his parents at MetLife Stadium. And by the time the game and trophy ceremony wrapped, his prediction about that night had completely backfired.

That score, for the record, didn’t go the way he or his father, President Donald Trump, predicted.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump attended the 2026 FIFA World Cup games with their son, Barron Trump, 20. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Trump picked the wrong team. He was so bothered by Spain’s win that he was forced to exit the stage after his awkward display.

Speaking with Fox reporter Jenny Taft before kickoff, the president backed Lionel Messi and Argentina to win it all, and made clear his son had a hand in that opinion.

“I get this information from my son, my son Barron is a tremendous soccer fan,” Trump said.

President Trump interviews with @FOXSports Jenny Taft ahead of the 2026 @FIFAWorldCup Final 🇺🇸🏆 pic.twitter.com/rrMIUYfJD1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 19, 2026

He went on to praise the game’s biggest names, name-checking players across generations.

“Messi is great and Ronaldo is great and I hate to say this but I watched Pele when he was with the Cosmos,” Trump said. “I got to see Pele play. These are great players.”

On the semifinal winner, Trump added, “I watched that pass, it was exactly perfect… if you had a strike zone it was exactly where it had to be. I just think it is very hard to bet against Messi, he is great.”

Spain had other plans, shutting Argentina out and taking the title 1-0 in extra time on a late Ferran Torres goal.

Although Baron’s prediction backfired, he still went viral for another reason.

One photo circulating from the event shows Barron and his dad enjoying VIP status backstage at the stadium.

Along with them, FIFA president Gianni Infantino can be seen in a dark suit jacket with his hand raised toward the college student in mid-conversation.

Barron stands at the center of the frame in a black suit, white dress shirt, and bright red tie. He can be seen smiling and talking with his right hand raised to chest level.

Trump is shown next to him from a back-right angle, with his wife, Melania, beside him. The president wearing a dark navy suit jacket and the same signature MAGA-red tie.

Still, it was Barron’s raised hand that led people to say this proves he’s Trump’s son. “What’s up with his hand lol?” one person asked.

“He evens points like his dad,” someone else added, while another said, “Bruised, just like his father’s.”

From there, the comparisons kept coming as people pointed out their height difference and their matching looks. One person weighed in, taking it a step further: “Red is a very striking color. Does it also represent his ambition?”

Plenty of people were just stuck on something else. One person questioned the whole dress code: “Why do they wear suits and ties to a soccer game?”

And at least one commenter thought they were looking at a different world leader altogether: “My first thought when I saw that photo is that is Justin Trudeau.”

That claim may not hold up, though.

Barron reportedly has followed the sport closely for years, tracking players and matches in a way that’s shaped his father’s own opinions on names like Messi and Ronaldo, according to Trump’s own comments. Whatever people think of the pick that didn’t land, Barron’s interest in the game appears to be the real thing.

The tie moment capped off a rocky day for the president.

Earlier, Trump veered off script to revisit his long-running claims about a friendship with the late opera singer Luciano Pavarotti.

The remarks reopened old questions about the relationship, given that Pavarotti’s family has previously asked Trump to stop invoking the singer.

Then came the boos.

As Jennifer Hudson finished the national anthem and cameras cut to Trump on the stadium’s video board, jeers could be heard rolling through MetLife Stadium — not the first time this year he’s drawn that reaction at a major New York-area sporting event.

The boos were louder than the ones heard when Trump attended the NBA 2026 Championship game at Madison Square Garden.

Between the missed prediction and the mixed reception, one image from the night stuck with people the most: Barron Trump is coming into his own.

His red tie, his tall height, his love of the game, and even his pointing exactly like his father, all of that is a step into the youngest Trump son becoming his own headline.