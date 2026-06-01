‘She’s Been Waiting to Do This’: White Woman Gets Way Too Comfortable Mocking a Black Woman — Then One Response Flips the Script and Turns Her Into an Instant Punchline

The internet is calling it a meme in the making. A video of a flustered “Karen” mocking a Black woman is going viral, and viewers find the cringeworthy display both disturbing and hilarious, depending on who you ask.

Adopting a fake “Black” accent and mannerisms often used to imitate African Americans, a white woman became a whirling dervish as she attempted — and failed — to put a Black woman in her place.

Unidentified woman is under fire for mocking Black woman. (Credit: Ty Nicole TikTok)

“Oh, you’re going to videotape me?” she asked while wagging her finger in an overly dramatic “talk to the hand” style.

She then yelled, “Is it like dat? Is it like dat, Black lady? Black Lady!”

Hilariously, the woman’s outburst was met with a few moments of awkward silence as Ty Nicole and her male companion were likely stunned. Switching gears, the woman ordered Ty Nicole to “sit your ass right there” and “behave,” immediately prompting a discussion about calling the police.

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It was a wild performance that has already been screen-grabbed, turned into internet jokes, and shared hundreds of times online.

The video’s caption provided sparse information about the location of the confrontation or the events leading up to it, noting only that it occurred at a “farmhouse” vacation rental near a lake. Ty Nicole advised viewers to “be careful booking there.”

But the Internet doesn’t seem to care, as people continue to flock to the comments to share their thoughts and have a good laugh.

“Seeing a meme made in real time has to be hilarious,” joked one person on TikTok, followed by “I would have started dancing with her.” Hundreds said in the comments that they would not have been able to contain their laughter.

“Naaah, the silence after she did all of that literally sent me into orbit,” quipped another. “Just angry and bursting at the seams.”

“She been waiting to do this,” one commenter speculated, to which Ty responded, “Facts because it came out of nowhere. I had no choice but to hold back my laughs and start recording.”

A long clip posted by Ty Nicole a week later shows her male partner trying to mediate between the two women. At one point, he indicates that both need to “do better” and tries to get Ty Nicole, who he reveals is pregnant, to stay calm as the moment intensifies.

Ty Nicole revealed in her comments that the unidentified woman was not the owner of the AirBnb but another guest. “No we rented a air bnb for a month that was one of the guest on the property,” she wrote.

In a third clip, Ty Nicole confirms she called the police as the guest was blocking her from reentering the home to get her belongings.

Her caption read in part, “The police were called to help me get my belongings without her creating conflict and she pulled the “I only touched they’re belongings because I smelled something” when I called police … the police told us we could have stayed till Friday but we left to a shelter due to her behavior for the safety of my baby.