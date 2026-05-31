‘Make It Count!’: A White Woman Grabbed a Black Mother’s Phone and Threw It Over a Railing at Graduation — Seconds Later She Learned the Hard Way Why That Wasn’t Going to End Well

One high school graduation descended into chaos before the commencement even began, apparently over seating. Footage of two warring women in the stands of a high school auditorium in Daytona Beach, Florida, has gone viral after onlookers shared several angles on social media.

The explosive dispute has divided the internet and prompted a poll on X to determine who crossed the line first. With the altercation unfolding in a sea of high school parents with phones at the ready, fresh angles keep surfacing.

A Florida graduation ceremony gets physical. (Credit: Tatiana Wilcox Facebook)

One damning clip appeared to capture the flashpoint: a white woman grabbed a Black woman’s phone, smashed it on the ground, and then took a punch to the nose.

According to a May 28 Facebook video posted by Tatiana Wilcox, the daughter of the Black woman in the footage, it all started when her mother was blocked from reaching her seat.

“Please don’t touch me,” Wilcox’s mother could be heard saying to the staunch white woman in her way. Her mother quipped to an onlooker, “She’s crazy. Everybody got tickets.”

The white woman refused to budge and allegedly “put hands” on Wilcox’s mother first, physically preventing her from sitting down, according to the video.

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In response, the mother backed up into the woman, forcibly pushing her into a seat with her rear end. Soon, the two were arguing again, and the blocker ignored several stern warnings from Wilcox’s mother to back off.

The crowd gasped when Wilcox’s mother, as one bystander put it, “gave the woman a buck to the face,” socking her in the nose.

Unfortunately, the exchange leading up to the punch was not shown in the most popular video, sparking a debate over exactly what happened.

Enter the incriminating clip.

As Wilcox’s mother calmly turned away, the woman grabbed her mother’s phone from her back pocket and tossed it over the railing into the seating below.

A third video showing the altercation supported this, with bystanders rooting for her mother. One person could be heard saying, “Make it count, baby, make it count.”

Wilcox indicated on Facebook that another popular clip—an angle from afar showing the white woman aggressively shoving her mom— was AI-generated.

In the end, security guards separated the two groups, and no arrests were made, said Wilcox. It was just in time for the graduation ceremony to proceed as planned, with the same crowd pointing their cameras at the stage rather than the stands as students received their diplomas.