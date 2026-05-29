‘Going to Get Sued!’: Eight Years After Police Mistook Him for a Criminal at a T-Mobile Store, a Black Father Came Home with Formula for His Baby, Then Cops Smashed His Head Into a Windshield

Eight years after Dorian Johnson was detained at gunpoint in a viral incident outside a T-Mobile store, he is again at the center of a widely shared video involving police, according to the mother of his children.

In the latest video, Fresno police smashed his head into a windshield after he had arrived home from buying formula for his newborn baby, said Gloria Bush, the mother of his children, who posted the video on Facebook.

Fresno police smashed Dorian Johnson’s face into a windshield while detaining him without explanation, shattering the windshield. (Photo: facebook.com/GloBush94)

It is not clear at this time why they were arresting him, but there is no record of him ever being charged with a crime at any time over the years, according to the Fresno Superior Court website.

It appears to be another case of a Black man “matching the description” of another Black man, but Fresno police have yet to publicly address the video and have not yet responded to requests from Atlanta Black Star.

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This is how Bush explained the arrest on her Facebook post on May 22.

After parking his car outside his home, an officer approached him without emergency lights activated or any clear explanation for the stop. Confused, Dorian calmly questioned why he was being approached and attempted to provide his license and insurance.

Instead of explaining the situation, the officer aggressively ordered him out of the vehicle.

While Dorian was still trying to understand what was happening and cooperate, the officer forcefully grabbed him by his shirt and violently slammed his head into the windshield with such force that the windshield shattered from the impact of his face.

Watch the video below, which also includes footage from the 2018 incident where he and his uncle were forced to crawl on their stomachs out of the T-Mobile store where Johnson was trying to buy an iPhone.



‘Tell Me What Crime I Committed’

The latest video begins after Johnson had his head smashed into the windshield, showing him bent over the hood of his car with a Fresno police officer named N. Hannah holding him from behind. Hannah appears to be Nathan Hannah, who joined the force in 2017.

“Just record, just record, just record,” Johnson tells Bush.

“What did you do that for?” asked Bush. “He don’t got no weapon or nothing.”

A can of what appears to be baby formula is also on the hood, along with a paper bag, evidently the item he had purchased that day.

“You’re going to get sued,” Johnson calmly tells Hannah, who has been sued at least twice before, according to Fresno Superior Court records, although details of those claims are not made available, but one of them ended in a settlement.

“Nobody committed a crime, you can’t tell me what crime I committed, you can’t do nothing,” Johnson continues telling Hannah.

“You just busted somebody’s window,” Bush says.

“I ain’t on parole, probation,” Johnson says. “I didn’t commit no crime.”

“Tell me what crime I committed,” Johnson repeatedly asks, but Hannah does not tell him, only telling him he must remain bent over the hood until his partner arrives.

Another cop comes running up wearing sergeant stripes on his sleeve, who then holds Johnson down while Hannah places the handcuffs on him.

A second clip recorded by Bush shows a handcuffed Johnson on a stretcher with several Fresno cops around him.

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“He look like he’s under the influence,” Bush says, pointing at Hannah.

“He should be tested, look at his eyes.”

The second clip ends as Johnson is being wheeled into the back of an ambulance.

“I’ll be out tonight,” Johnson says as Bush begins to cry.

Since Hannah joined the Fresno Police Department in 2017, there is a chance he was involved in the 2018 incident where Johnson and his uncle were falsely accused of burglary, but the names of those officers were never released.

“In 2018, he was falsely treated like a robbery suspect at T-Mobile while simply trying to buy a phone after work,” Bush explained in one of her Facebook posts.

“Years later, after returning home from buying Enfamil for his newborn, he was approached with no lights activated, denied the chance to provide his license and insurance, and violently arrested before even being told why.”

“His head was slammed into a windshield hard enough to shatter it. This is not protection — this is injustice. We are demanding accountability, transparency, and the release of all body camera footage. Justice must be served,” she said.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Bush for more information, and she said she will have Johnson contact us so we will update the article when that happens.