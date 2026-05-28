A Florida Woman Allegedly Drugged a Man, Stole His $14K Rolex and Posted a Selfie Wearing It — Then Did It Again Five Days Later and Walked Away With $60,000 More

A Florida woman is accused of stealing from a pair of men, drugging them, and allegedly posting a selfie with a victim’s ripped-off Rolex.

Deziree Nicole Hood, 20, is charged with two counts of grand theft and one count of false imprisonment from separate incidents, according to Law & Crime. They both occurred earlier this month.

Deziree Nicole Hood is accused of posting a selfie with a stolen Rolex. She is also accused of stealing $60,000 worth of merchandise from another man. (Photo: Univision)

According to an affidavit obtained by Law & Crime, the victim told cops on May 16 he met with Hood at Candlewood Suites Hotel in Miami’s Virginia Gardens district. He said they were meeting for drinks.

At one point, Law & Crime reported Hood handed the victim a drink and shortly thereafter he “began feeling disoriented, dizzy and unable to remember subsequent events.”

When the victim woke up, he realized Hood stole his personal property, including a $14,000 Rolex Oyster Perpetual watch, NBC 6 reported.

Surveillance video reviewed by police showed Hood in the hotel and leaving after the theft.

Hood, seemingly unfazed by what had just happened, showed off her new merchandise.

NBC 6 reports she was caught posting a selfie on social media of herself wearing the victim’s watch.

According to the affidavit obtained by NBC 6, the victim tested positive for benzodiazepines, also known as “benzos,” a type of depressant.

The second incident happened on May 21. NBC 6 reported that the victim and Hood met at Club Coco in Miami before returning to his hotel room for more drinks.

According to the report, the victim continued drinking and went to sleep. But when he woke up hours later, he discovered that some of his jewelry and designer clothing, worth $60,000, were missing.

Law & Crime reported Hood was caught on security camera walking out of the building holding a large bag.

The victim tried to call Hood on her phone and via Instagram, but she did not respond, according to Law & Crime.

Hood was booked into jail and posted a $10,000 bond on Tuesday. According to Miami-Dade Jail records, she has bonded out.

Neither of her victims was identified. It’s unclear if they recovered their stolen property.