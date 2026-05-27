‘Went Off the Deep End’: Trump Spirals in 19 Unhinged Posts Before Hospital Visit, Appears to Leak a Private DM, Then Returns and Repeats One Bizarre Move That Has People Convinced He’s ‘Completely Demented’

President Donald Trump went on a wild social media posting spree ahead of his scheduled visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, writing and reposting messages, AI videos, and memes, and seeming to beg his supporters repeatedly to “trust” him.

It all started early Tuesday morning, May 26, between 5:52 a.m. and 7:29 a.m., when Trump posted no fewer than 19 messages on his Truth Social Platform, including several posts showing he was closely monitoring Fox News.

U.S. President Donald Trump pauses as he finishes speaking about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House on April 1, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump used the prime-time address to update the nation on the war in Iran. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

But he started with an attack on his archnemesis, former President Barack Obama, calling him “treasonous” and showing a cartoon image of the popular Obama handing over a handful of cash with an Iranian flag next to him with the wording, “SENT TONS OF CASH TO FUND NUKES – TREASON!”

He captioned the post, “Without this treasonous traitor we wouldn’t be in this situation at all!”

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Trump again blamed Obama for his boondoggle of a war on Iran after he withdrew the U.S. from a nuclear deal with Tehran that Obama helped negotiate in 2015.

Then the 79-year-old posted a number of messages, including at least two, bragging about how great he is, calling himself “DEAL MAKER IN CHIEF” and “The Man Who SAVED America.”

In two more he urged his supporters to “trust him” and even called them “DEPLORABLES,” crowing, “YOU’LL LOVE HOW THIS MOVIE ENDS.”

He posted an AI-generated cartoon of himself with a rifle standing next to a dead rhinoceros with the caption, “NO RINOS,” short for “Republicans in Name Only.” Trump continued with a photo of himself titled, “The Master Negotiator.”

Another bizarre post shows a picture of Trump touching the bottom of a pillar at the White House surrounded by Secret Service agents and captioned, “The Only President Who Knows How to Fix The White House.” He inspected the pillar for six minutes, according to Raw Story.

He also posted a weird graph showing the reflecting pool on the National Mall as longer than skyscrapers are tall, which he posted twice in a 20-hour period.

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The day before, on Memorial Day, May 25, Trump appeared to leak another private message this time from House Speaker Mike Johnson where he wished Johnson “good luck on the show.”

After his visit to Walter Reed, his third visit in just 13 months and billed as a “routine annual dental and medical assessment,” he reposted a message about Iran that he had posted eight days ago about Iran’s Navy at the bottom of the sea and its Air Force annihilated by the U.S. before launching into a familiar tirade against the media.

Social media went sideways, erupting into a cacophony of speculation about Trump’s health and general state of being.

“He has always been insane, but he’s completely went off the deep end since he started his second term,” this X user noted.

Another agreed, “He just got out of check up! the medication probably still in his system and he can’t figure out what to say, so copy paste!!!”

Poster Stefan is angry. “We now have a president who is not only dumb, incompetent and narcissistic but also completely demented.”

Trump has undergone at least three cognitive tests since last fall and has crowed about his results as if they are IQ tests. The cognitive tests are used to either diagnose dementia or other mental health issues or to monitor cognitive decline.

Speculation about Trump’s mental health and fitness for office has continued to increase over the past 14 months. The president has persistent and visible bruising on his hands, swollen ankles, he falls asleep in public at White House events and meetings, and often goes off script during speeches, rambling and even slurring his words.

After his physical on Tuesday, May 26, Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, “Everything checked out PERFECTLY.”