‘That’s Not the Baby’: Queen Latifah’s Rare AMA Red Carpet Appearance With Six-Year-Old Son Rebel Has Fans Shocked Over How Grown Up He Looks

Queen Latifah made the most of her hosting duties at the 2026 American Music Awards on Monday night.

The Newark native rose to fame as a teenage rap star, but even as the spotlight grew, she made one thing clear: her private life was off limits.

While many celebrities turn family moments into social media content and red carpet campaigns, the Grammy-winning rapper has always treated her private world like sacred ground — especially when it comes to her son Rebel.

Queen Latifah’s rare AMA red carpet appearance with son Rebel sent fans into a frenzy after people realized how grown up the usually private 6-year-old now looks. (Photo by Rich Polk/Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images)

The hip-hop icon arrived at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 25 to host the 52nd annual AMAs, marking her first time leading the ceremony again since 1995.

Viewers were stunned to see Latifah step onto the red carpet with her family beside her.

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Latifah showed out wearing a glamorous ivory coat and a sleek ponytail to hit the red carpet. But social media attention shifted quickly to something else.

One look at six-year-old Rebel stopped people in their tracks: her little boy is not so little anymore.

Fans immediately flooded Threads after seeing new photos and videos from the carpet.

“Beautiful family. This is rare for them. Queen is very private,” one person wrote. Another joked after seeing how tall Rebel looked beside his mother.

“That’s not the baby they just had is it?” “He so handsome!” a third social media user added.

Others could not get over how closely Rebel resembles the “Chicago” actress.

Yea, Queen is old school with the celeb status. We only know what she wants us to know lol https://t.co/WFy7KM1oul — Tae-Quila♌️✨ (@duckedoffTay) May 26, 2026

“Queen Latifah‘s son looks so much like her. Beautiful hair like his mama,” said one person.

One person who zoomed in for a close-up noticed Rebel was joined by his best friend, Kaavia James, the daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

“Awww is that Kaavia with them? Cute cute cute!!!” said one person, while another complimented their looks, writing, “Kaavia and Rebel in matching Thom Browne looks.”

Both kids have been friends for years, courtesy of their families, who have been spotted together at previous outings.

Rebel wore his black suit jacket and shorts and a white button-down shirt, while Kaavia wore a similar jacket with a pleated skirt and a cute purse. They both wore knee-high socks to cover their legs and black shoes.

The rare appearance quickly turned into one of the night’s biggest viral moments since Latifah has long kept Rebel out of the spotlight.

Reports first surfaced in 2019 that the actress had welcomed a son, though she avoided publicly speaking about motherhood for years.

Then came the moment fans still talk about today.

While accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 BET Awards, Latifah surprised viewers when she closed her emotional speech by publicly acknowledging her family for the first time.

“Rebel, my love,” she said before walking offstage.

The speech immediately sparked headlines because it was one of the only times the rap legend openly referenced her son in public.

Since then, Rebel has made only a handful of appearances alongside his famous mother. The two are regularly spotted by papparazzi while out just on a stroll or eating. But basketball seems to be one of their pastimes.

Around age 4, Rebel went viral after he attended a Harlem Globetrotters game with Latifah at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Then, in August 2025, the young kid sat courtside with mom at a New York Liberty game while rocking a Sabrina Ionescu jersey.

Rebel also popped out at this year’s NBA All-Star game.

Still, fans say nothing compares to seeing him now at the awards ceremony.

Latifah has admitted that motherhood completely changed how she views life.

“[Motherhood] makes you put one foot in front of the other no matter what … It’s a challenge. Everything gets real. Priorities change too,” she recently said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“You realize what’s really important and who’s really important,” she noted.

Latifah also credited her “village” for helping her balance motherhood with her demanding entertainment career.

Even her upcoming projects are now influenced by her son. The actress recently revealed she returned to the “Ice Age” franchise, which has become one of Rebel’s favorite animated films.

Even as Latifah has opened up slightly more in recent years, she still keeps strict boundaries around her family life, making the rare appearance even more shocking for fans who could not believe how grown Rebel looked standing beside the hip-hop icon.

