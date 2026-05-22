‘A Big Liar!’: Gas Station Cashier Berates Older Black Man, Accuses Him of Stealing $2, and Then He Looks Under His Shoe, Video Shows

Sometimes it takes a village.

Over the weekend, an older Black man found himself at the center of a controversy: a cashier loudly accused him of stealing a $2 bill from the check-out counter at a Star Stop Gas Station in Houston, Texas.

A video screenshot shows a Texas gas station clerk who accused a Black man of stealing. (Photo: Instagram/ theartistaprilinc)

“You just put a $2 bill in your pocket,” the clerk says. Don’t play! I am telling you. You are a liar, a big liar!”

The employee eventually found the bill stuck under his own shoe, but that was before he allegedly subjected the innocent man to a 30-minute harangue about stealing, according to April Jones, who recorded part of the exchange.

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Jones and another Black customer, sensing that something was off, rallied around the older man. At one point, she hit record on her phone, realizing he might need the footage to show the police if the situation escalated. After the bill was found on the floor, the older man went on his way, but Jones decided to post the video to her Instagram account. It has since been shared on X and is racking up tens of thousands of views, with many calling it a case of egregious racial profiling and expressing their outrage.

A gas station employee accused a older black man of stealing a $2 dollar bill from him & a girl recorded the whole interaction for him.They asked that the owner be called & then the employee found it allegedly next to him on the floor behind the counter & wouldn’t apologize. pic.twitter.com/7F499RT9aJ — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) May 18, 2026

“I noticed the cashier putting his hands all up [in] this elderly African American customer’s face, angrily accusing him of stealing, threatening to call in the manager, and threatening to play back the cameras,” Jones explained in her Instagram caption. She and the other Black customer asked to see footage from the store’s security cameras, but the employee never played it back, Jones said. He claimed he needed a manager present first.

“After thirty minutes of this cashier going off, calling this Black man a thief. Guess what? All of a sudden, the cashier found the two-dollar bill underneath his shoes,” Jones wrote on Instagram.

False accusations of theft are notoriously tricky to track, as such incidents often go unreported, yet several studies have shown that Black customers face disproportionate scrutiny while shopping and arrest.

A nationwide 2022 Ipsos survey, for instance, found that Black shoppers were more than twice as likely as white shoppers to report being followed or watched by a store employee. One-quarter of Black survey respondents reported being mistakenly accused of theft.

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Twenty-three years after the term “shopping while Black” was coined by a criminologist, the problem persists, and people who witness it, like Jones and others, are increasingly calling out the behavior on social media.

In the end, Jones said the gas station clerk did not apologize, and the video shows him continuing to check out customers, appearing to shrug it all off.

While some in the comments are calling it “a simple mistake,” others say the best way to make an impact is to simply shop where you are welcome. As one put it on X, “If they can’t respect you, then they don’t deserve your money.”