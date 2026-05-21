Smugglers Didn’t Pick SKIMS by Accident: Kim Kardashian Caught in Viral Storm After $9.5 Million Drug Bust

In Hollywood, controversy often follows Kim Kardashian and her family almost as closely as the cameras do. Backlash has followed Kardashian for years. Critics have accused her of everything from exploiting Black culture to building fame through controversy.

Now, her billion-dollar company is in the middle of a scandal that authorities say was far bigger than anyone realized.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand was linked to a $9.5 million cocaine bust after drugs were found hidden inside a truck carrying its products into the U.K. (Photo: @kimkardashian / Instagram)

HerSKIMS brand is under fire this week after authorities in the United Kingdom seized millions of dollars’ worth of cocaine hidden inside a truck, TMZ reports.

Investigators say a truck driver drove a trailer loaded with 28 pallets of legitimate SKIMS merchandise. He traveled from the Netherlands to England in September 2025.

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Polish driver Jakub Jan Konkel admitted in Chelmsford Crown Court that he transported cocaine into the country in Essex, England.

Border Force officers later searched the vehicle at the Port of Harwich and discovered it had been specially adapted. The rear trailer doors were structurally modified to conceal 90 individual kilogram packages of cocaine. Authorities estimated the drugs had a street value of roughly $9.5 million.

Though the investigation had nothing to do with Kardashian personally, the headlines quickly exploded because of SKIMS’ involvement.

The company rushed to distance itself from the scandal after widespread media coverage linked the brand to the operation.

“SKIMS is aware of the recent news involving a shipment with our products,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “We want to be absolutely clear: SKIMS had no knowledge whatsoever about this criminal activity. We had no connection to the smuggling operation, the driver, or the truck.”

Investigators said the trailer had been altered specifically to conceal the narcotics. Authorities also cited unexplained tachograph data that allegedly showed a suspicious stop during the journey when they believe the cocaine was loaded into the vehicle.

The National Crime Agency praised the bust, saying the seizure prevented a massive quantity of cocaine from hitting British streets. But online, many people focused less on the criminal investigation and more on Kardashian herself.

Investigators stressed that neither Kardashian nor her company was involved in the smuggling operation.

But the bizarre connection instantly sent social media into overdrive, adding another layer to her increasingly chaotic public image.

Social media users went back and forth, flooding online with jokes and criticism.

Many had nicknames for the billionaire bombshell, such as “Sniff Kardashian,” “Coca Kim,” “Kim Kilo,” and “Kocaine Kardashian.”

$8.4 Million worth of cocaine was discovered hidden in a shipment of Kim Kardashian brand underwear 🤯💀

SKIMS just got a whole new meaning 😭 pic.twitter.com/tYsc6cnrVQ — sinzu 🥷 (@sinzu000) May 19, 2026

“Whoa!” said one ABS reader while others shared memes of Beyoncé sipping her drink after discovering some tea.

When Page Six posted about the bust on Instagram, one commenter joked, “That’s part of the skimming effect.” Another added, “I knew it thats how they got rich.”

“She’s had worse things in her underwear,” another person wrote. Someone else brought her mom, Kris Jenner, and younger sister Kylie Jenner into the madness. “I feel like it was Kris & Kylie’s idea,” they wrote.

Konkel initially denied any knowledge of the drugs before later pleading guilty. He later admitted that he agreed to transport the shipment for approximately $5,200. He was ultimately sentenced to 13 years and six months behind bars.

The controversy adds to Kardashian’s growing list of social media firestorms tied to her image and brand. Fans have accused her of heavily altering her appearance in photos, chasing viral attention with provocative shoots, and profiting off Black culture.

Still, despite the nonstop criticism, SKIMS remains one of Kardashian’s biggest business successes.

Since launching in 2019, the shapewear company has ballooned into a multibillion-dollar brand through partnerships with the NBA, Swarovski, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, and The North Face.

This latest controversy may not involve Kardashian directly, but the internet once again proved that whenever her name becomes attached to a headline — even one involving an international cocaine seizure — the conversation quickly turns into a spectacle far bigger than the actual facts of the case.