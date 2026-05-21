‘Left to Die’: Black 7-Year-Old Stabbed 90 Times, Tortured After Being Placed In Care of Dad’s White Fiancée and Her Family in New York Home, Police Say

A 7-year-old is dead after authorities say she was tortured to death by three generations of women in a Long Island house of horrors. Now those women are facing charges.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office indicted Emily Kelly, 50, on Wednesday for the murder of Jor’Dynn Duncan, CBS News reported. She was also charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Jor’Dynn Duncan (left) was tortured to death by Emily Kelly (right) and others, according to the District Attorney’s office. (Photo Credit: Raynore & D’andrea Funeral Homes Obituary/Crime Watch New York IG)

CBS News reported Jor’Dynn was placed in the care of her father’s fiancée, Kelly, in December 2024 at Kelly’s request. She gained full custody and guardianship in April 2025.

Court documents did not specify why Kelly gained full custody of Jor’Dynn.

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The child was terrorized for at least a year inside the Bayport home by Kelly, her mother and daughter, according to the New York Post.

Investigators said Kelly abused and tortured Jor’Dynn over a prolonged period of time, dating back to January 2025. CBS News reports she had photos and videos of the alleged abuse on several personal devices.

“This was not an alleged single act of violence,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said in a statement to the New York Post. “It was months of alleged systematic cruelty and sadistic abuse, meticulously documented.”

Authorities say between January 2025 and June 2025, the child missed 40 days of school, with Kelly and her family making up excuses. They ranged from illnesses and deaths in the family to a made-up trip to Disney World.

In late December 2025, authorities said Kelly called 911 to report Jor’Dynn was in cardiac arrest. Officials said the child was unconscious when paramedics arrived. She died at the hospital.

The indictments said between June and December, Kelly documented the abuse.

Prosecutors said an autopsy found Jor’Dynn had 90 stab wounds. Officials said her cause of death was an untreated infection of the wounds.

Kelly’s mother, 75-year-old Barbara Renner, and Kelly’s daughter, 24-year-old Elyssa Seymore, were also indicted, according to CBS News.

Renner was charged with manslaughter, and Seymore was charged with unlawful imprisonment. Meanwhile, both were also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

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“The child was allegedly left to die while these defendants watched her deteriorate,” Tierney said. “No child should ever endure such horror, and we will seek justice for Jor’Dynn.”

The New York Post reported that Kelly is being held on $5 million cash bail or a $10 million bond, that Renner is being held on $50,000 cash bail or a $500,000 bond, and that Seymore is being held on $25,000 cash bail or a $250,000 bond.