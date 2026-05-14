George Floyd’s Brother Says Tony Hinchcliffe’s ‘Can’t Breathe’ Joke Wasn’t What Angered the Family At Kevin Hart’s Roast — It Was Something Far Worse

Netflix’s roast honoring Kevin Hart backfired almost instantly.

The event aimed to spark a major cultural moment.

Viewers slammed several jokes as offensive to Black audiences, especially a controversial crack about George Floyd that upset his family.

Host Shane Gillis and others faced criticism for repeated jokes about Hart’s height, cheating scandals, slavery, and lynching.

Now, George Floyd’s brother says Kevin Hart’s past support for the family is hitting differently, as he points out one overlooked detail that horrified the family.

Kevin Hart Roast on Netflix (Source Netflix)

White comic Tony Hinchcliffe faced stronger backlash after delivering a joke involving George Floyd that night.

He said, “The Black community is so proud of you [Kevin]. Right now George Floyd is looking up at us all laughing so hard he can’t breathe.”

Many viewers described it as unnecessary shock humor, including Floyd’s brother, Terrence Floyd. He said he was disappointed as a “fan of Kevin” during an interview on “The Breakfast Club.”

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“I feel like my family and their friends, they said it should not have had the Will Smith action but the Will Smith energy,” Terrence said, referencing the 2022 Oscars slap with Chris Rock.

Terrence believes Hart should have responded right there in the moment. He also touched on Tony’s words about George looking down.

Tony Hinchliffe roasting Kevin Hart:



“The Black community is so proud of you… right now George Floyd is looking up at us all laughing so hard he can’t breathe.”



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/TD7VIE4wa3 — AF Post (@AFpost) May 11, 2026

“The fact that he said that he’s always looking up. We was stuck on that when we heard it. He’s looking up from where? [What] Are you trying to say he’s in hell?” he explained.

The joke was more shocking since he recalls, “Kevin Hart and a few other celebrities was at the Minnesota funeral.”

Gianna was only 6 years old when her father passed on May 25, 2020. She’s 12 now, but still endures teasing from other students. He said this always happens, especially when George’s anniversary comes around.

“It happened with this. It happened with Charlie Kirk,” he said. “We say … keep saying his name, but we don’t want this narrative. This is crazy. We upset, but I’m focusing more on the well-being of my niece.”

The moment is more touching as Terrance mentioned the “Ride Along” actor and other celebs at Floyd’s Minnesota funeral.

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Full intv: The Latest With Loren LoRosa The Podcast https://t.co/eg3PmsCUk5 pic.twitter.com/kXdcyNPOcn — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) May 13, 2026

When it comes to racial identity, comedian Michael Che notes it’s not all fair in love and comedy. Which is why his criticism did not stop with the comedians on stage.

While originally cast to tear the “Jumanji” star apart, according to Variety, production sources revealed Che pulled out because of scheduling conflicts tied to “Saturday Night Live.”

“White guys and Black people joke different,” Che wrote on a now-deleted Instagram post. “Black guy roast like, ‘look at this n— shoes!’ White roasts are like, ‘Slavery, math, slain teens, sex crimes, slurs, family secrets.’ White guys don’t give a f— about they shoes.”

In another post, he appeared to question the creative decisions behind the roast itself.

“Let’s do a roast celebrating the career of the most successful Black comic in the last 10 years,” Che wrote. “I love that! Who should we get to write it?”

Michael Che addressing the writers of "The Roast of Kevin Hart" Netflix special. https://t.co/TihugQMbvR pic.twitter.com/tWkErcHGoQ — Restore World Order (@RW0Media) May 13, 2026

He followed the caption with a photo showing five white writers associated with Gillis’ team. He then added, “C’monnnnnnnnn… that’s not funny?” There were 17 writers in total, and many were top Black comedians like Chris Spencer and Joey Wells.

The comments immediately sparked debate online over race, comedy, and who gets to shape humor involving Black entertainers and racial trauma.

“I knew it felt a little too [white emoji],” one follower wrote in support of Che.

Still, the strongest reactions centered around the George Floyd joke. Many have argued for years that turning his death into punchlines crosses a moral line.

“I stand with my brother @official_terrencefloydnyc.

It was distasteful af and should of never even been written … however it was said by a racist!”

The remarks made by Hinchcliffe, a white comic, prompted The Gianna and George Floyd Foundation to issue a statement.

“We are trying to rebuild things for our community and make things better in our community. Let’s try to be a little bit more positive — and not sit up there doing colon inspections by white comedians.”

For blasting the writers, one reader simply declared, “Che is a real one!”

The “Daily Show” star took the posts down hours after making the two posts.

“I’m sorry I said those white writers were white.”

Meanwhile, viewers fixated on Regina Hall, saying she looked visibly uncomfortable as the jokes grew darker. Her reactions quickly became a talking point online, with many believing she felt the same discomfort viewers at home did.

Che’s posts read like criticism.