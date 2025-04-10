‘Don’t Speak About the Dead’: Drama Unfolds as Stephen Jackson Pulls Up for War with Charleston White Over George Floyd Insults

Retired NBA player Stephen Jackson continues to stand up for his late friend, George Floyd after the Minnesota man was killed by convicted ex-police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020.

On a recent edition of Mike D’s “One on One” podcast, Jackson told the story of wanting to confront controversial internet personality Charleston White over his negative comments about Floyd.

The 2003 NBA champion recalled traveling to Dallas for six weeks for BIG3 basketball games, but he also used his time in the Texas city to seek out White.

Stephen Jackson Reveals He Went Looking For Charleston White Over His Disrespectful Comments About George Floyd

“You gotta know who you’re dealing with. So with me, I’m not your average basketball player,” Jackson stated. The former San Antonio Spurs player claimed he contacted someone connected to White to set up an in-person meeting.

Jackson added, “We ain’t got to do the internet sh–. I’m here. Nothing happened, so whatever he says, salute to you, bruh. I can’t respect it. I’m gonna leave it alone.”

“I come from an era where we don’t speak about dead people,” BIG3’s 2017 Best Trash Talker award winner said before adding, “I respect everybody, I don’t talk about anybody, I’m not in anybody’s business. I’m in my own lane, but I love hard, and I love the people I love.”

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson says he pulled up on Charleston White in Dallas for disrespecting George Floyd — and reveals George Floyd never put a gun to a pregnant woman, claiming he took that case for someone… pic.twitter.com/c6vuNPi1B3 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 9, 2025

Floyd died at the age of 46 after Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for over nine minutes. A Minnesota jury convicted Chauvin of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in state prison. After pleading guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights in a separate case, the ex-cop also received a 21-year federal sentence.

Floyd’s death ignited global anti-police brutality protests in 2020 as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. The police killings of other unarmed Black Americans like Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, and Eric Garner fueled BLM demonstrations throughout the 2010s.

White has repeatedly criticized BLM and Floyd. In particular, he blasted the 46-year-old father of five by calling him “ugly” and suggesting Chauvin was not responsible for his death, which was ruled a homicide by a medical examiner.

The Art of Dialogue reposted a clip of Jackson’s appearance on “One on One” to X and Instagram. Social media users took sides in the conflict between Jackson and White.

“I believe in respecting the dead as well. Let that man rest,” one Instagram commenter declared. Similarly, someone posted, “Respect and sad it’s our own people that tear each other down.”

A third person commented, “Charleston [is] a troll. I wouldn’t pay him no mind.” However, Jackson caught heat when one person wrote on the app, “This dude is all talk.”

Some people doubted Jackson’s story. For instance, an X account tweeted, “Of course you gonna say that. That’s your twin.” Another tweet about Jackson read, “One of the corniest NBA players the league ever had.”

White got slammed on X as well. A critic of the outspoken Fort Worth native tweeted, “Charleston White is slow. Just look at his eyes. He’s a straight weirdo.”

Jackson and Floyd grew up in the same area of Houston. The two Texans built a brotherly connection. Jackson referred to his hometown comrade as “twin” because of their close connection and physical similarities.

“The first thing we both say: ‘Man, who’s your dad?'” Jackson recalled when speaking on meeting Floyd, per ESPN. The “All The Smoke” podcaster continued, “And just from that, from looking alike and from that day forward, we just had a bond. We became tight.”

After the video of Floyd losing his life spread across the world in 2020, Jackson became a notable voice against police brutality and racial injustice. He traveled to Minnesota to support Floyd’s family and to protest outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis.

“We’re going to fight. This is a marathon. And we’re going to continue this fight, and we’re going to outfight them. We’re not going to stop. We’re going to keep this thing going. They’re going to get tired of hearing about George Floyd. They’re going to get tired of hearing his name,” Jackson stated at the time.