‘She Gotta Sue’: Model Anok Yai Explodes After Being Made the Met Gala Scapegoat Over a Disgusting Problem Celebrities Have Complained About for Years

The Met Gala is a night of jaw-dropping fashion that keeps everyone buzzing long after the night has ended.

Two weeks later, folks are still talking about the 2026 show while reflecting on looks from previous years.

Model Anok Yai knows this to be true after having one of the most memorable costumes on the red carpet. Her dazzling ensemble is still making headlines two years later.

(Photo: anokyai/Instagram)

Stylist and creative consultant Carlos Nazario dressed the Sudanese-American beauty in a blue ombre bodysuit during her 2024 appearance. It was covered in 98,000 Swarovski gems and 200 carats of diamonds, glimmering around her neck and dangling from her ears.

Fans said Yai looked “enchanting” and “gorgeous,” like an “Alien Superstar.” Vogue wrote that she “was already a shining star, but the supermodel managed to shine even brighter at the Met Gala in 2024.”

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Present-day, though, Yai is speaking out after The Washington Post published details about a guest ending the night with a PR nightmare.

The article titled “How do stars pee at the Met Gala? An investigation,” was published on the same day as the Met Gala on May 4.

Stylist Mickey Freeman revealed a previous client’s drastic measures to relieve herself.

full article for anyone curious. the part about anok is at the end pic.twitter.com/ENG72nHkIS — keez🍓 (@quackofspades) May 10, 2026

He said a client wore “an elaborate couture sheer mesh jumpsuit, intricately embroidered and adorned with a stunning array of hand-stitched Swarovski crystals and pearls, covering her from neck to toe” and had gotten “swept up in the grandeur and excitement” of the gala.

The client said the dress was sewn into her attire after a zipper broke. She reportedly forgot that detail and resorted to tearing the garment to use the bathroom. “Inevitably, her bladder decided to remind her,” he said.

The Post wrote, “Freeman declined to say who this celebrity was, but Detective Google shows that, in 2024, model Anok Yai wore an outfit that matches this description.”

A reader snapped, “Nah she gotta sue them for defamation” on X. Someone else tweeted,

“Dare i say this article only exist to mess up Anok’s brand because how dare a dark skin black woman outshine everyone at the met gala each year. so pathetic.”

Yai also called out the publication and the journalist in a fiery IG Story post.

She wrote, “I usually stay quiet and keep to myself but @washsingtonpost @maurajudkis HOW DARE YOU MISALIGN MY CHARACTER AND IMPLT THAT I RIPPED MY OUTFIT AND PEED ON MYSELF DURING THE MET GALA OF 2024 FACT CHECK NEXT TIME! ARE YOU CRAZY?!”

The Post issued a correction amid the backlash. It states, “A previous version of this story included the name of a model wearing an outfit that matched Mickey Freeman’s description. On Sunday, Freeman said he did not work with this model. Her name has been removed.”

The edit, though, arrived too late for outraged fans.

Yai attended this year’s Met Gala as the Black Madonna. The fashion muse wanted the Balenciaga look to inspire hope. “I feel like being the Black Madonna in a Trump world is going to send that message,” she said.

Her bronzed, couture look cemented her status as a Met Gala icon — and she has the comments to prove it.