‘Might be Last But…’: Sha’Carri Richardson Claps Back at Detractors After Her Met Gala Invite

One thing about Sha’carri Richardson, her confidence continues to outweigh the negative comments of her haters.

The popular track athlete was among other major celebrities as they all attended the Met Gala event last Sunday. Giving her followers a slight recap of her outfit, she uploaded three photos of herself at the event on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The theme for this year’s Met Gala event was In America: The Lexicon of Fashion, and Richardson chose a strapless red and black Theophilio dress created by Jamaican designer Edvin Thompson.

Sha’Carri Richardson attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The outfit was a hit or miss with fans but what many people chose to respond to under her post was her caption which derived from the Maya Angelou poem “Still I Rise.” It reads, “did you want to see me broken? Bowed head and lowered eyes? Shoulders falling down like teardrops, Weakened by my soulful cries? Yet Still I Rise ❤️‍🔥🐉.”

Readers gave her a hard time in the comments section and brought up her latest performances on the track. One person said, “LAST but not least,” and another wrote, “Eyes extra low last place low.”

Someone else said, “Yes still rise but if you don’t start winning again you going to lose them endorsements and you’re going to be done .got to go to college now majoring something.” A seemingly annoyed person wrote, “No one wanted to see you broken, Americans wanted you to win… you still dont get it. 🤨.”

Since her return to the track, after being disqualified from competition and missing the Olympics, Richardson has been taking blow after blow in her competitions. In August, she competed in the Prefontaine Classic meet in Oregon and came in last place in the 100 meters, and earlier this month she came in fourth in the 200 meters at a Diamond League meet in Europe.

Sha’Carri Richardson responds to haters speaking on her lackluster performances on the track. (Photo: @carririchardson_/Instagram)

But it looks like the comments from the critics did not succeed in getting her down. She posted another photo of herself in her Met Gala outfit on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Yes might be last but not at home watching and sitting on my 🤫.”

Overall Richardson received over 365,000 likes on her post.