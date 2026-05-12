‘Thin-Skinned Snowflake’: Trump Spends His Days Stewing Over Obama’s Clever Stephen Colbert Diss, Then Fires Back with a Wildly Petty Nickname That Instantly Backfires

Even years after leaving office, former President Barack Obama remains one of the few figures who can still provoke the current president into a public tirade that blends grievance, mockery, and old campaign talking points into one sprawling outburst.

Days after Obama appeared on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show and took indirect swipes at President Donald Trump’s leadership, Trump responded by reviving one of his favorite political battlefields: the Iran nuclear deal.

President Donald Trump throws shade at former President Barack Obama while promoting his wife’s new documentary.

(Photos by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images;

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The result was another reminder of how Trump’s political feuds continue to define his second term.

The latest clash erupted as Trump was already under pressure to end the war with Iran and criticism surrounding his administration’s chaotic approach to reach a lasting peace deal.

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According to CNN, the standoff in negotiations hardened further Monday after Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei defended Tehran’s latest offer to Washington as “reasonable and generous” despite Trump’s public condemnation.

Iranian state media reported that Tehran’s counterproposal demanded recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz along with compensation tied to the recent conflict, signaling that Iran was not retreating from its core demands even as tensions escalated.

Front pages across Iran projected a country bracing for another confrontation with the United States and Israel, underscoring how quickly the diplomatic fight Trump framed as leverage is drifting back toward the threat of renewed war.

Instead of focusing on his own stumbles in Iran, Trump turned his fire toward Obama in a Truth Social post that accused the former president of being “the greatest SUCKER of them all” for negotiating the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement. The broadside landed just days after Obama mocked the lowered standards of modern politics during an appearance with Colbert, fueling fresh accusations that Trump’s response reflected the same immature behavior that critics say has shaped his political career.

Right before dismissing Iran’s latest response to the White House peace proposal as “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE,” Trump unloaded on Obama over the former administration’s handling of Tehran.

Trump rants: Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!), and then finally hit “pay dirt” when Barack Hussein Obama became President…



They finally found the greatest SUCKER of them all, in the form of a weak… pic.twitter.com/wYLUNobKuK — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 10, 2026

“Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!),” Trump wrote Sunday, before arguing that Iran “finally hit ‘pay dirt’” when Obama entered office.

Trump claimed Obama “was not only good to them, he was great, actually going to their side, jettisoning Israel, and all other Allies, and giving Iran a major and very powerful new lease on life.”

The president also attacked the Obama-era nuclear agreement by focusing on the $1.7 billion cash settlement paid to Iran in 2016. The payment stemmed from a decades-old dispute tied to undelivered military equipment purchased by Iran before the 1979 revolution. U.S. officials later acknowledged the money represented the return of Iranian funds plus accumulated interest that Washington expected to lose through international arbitration.

Trump nevertheless portrayed the transfer as a humiliating surrender.

“Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and 1.7 Billion Dollars in green cash, flown into Tehran, was handed to them on a silver platter,” Trump wrote. “Every Bank in D.C., Virginia, and Maryland was emptied out — It was so much money that when it arrived, the Iranian Thugs had no idea what to do with it.”

He continued, “They finally found the greatest SUCKER of them all, in the form of a weak and stupid American President.”

Trump added, “He was a disaster as our ‘Leader,’ but not as bad as Sleepy Joe Biden!”

The post quickly triggered backlash online, where critics argued Trump’s anger appeared tied less to Iran itself and more to Obama’s recent television appearance.

“Obama pissed him off. It was the interview with Colbert. Such a thin-skinned snowflake,” one user wrote on X.

Another added: “The Trump Admin knows its base. Reality doesn’t matter as long as you’re attacking Obama, Biden, or the Clintons.”

A third reaction connected Trump’s comments to growing scrutiny over his handling of Iran negotiations.

“Shameful. I think this is because Iran rejected the peace proposal. And he realized the best agreement he could get was the one Obama got. I don’t know how Iran could do that. The people have to be starving. We are in quite a pickle. The future has a lot questions.”

Obama never directly mentioned Trump during his interview with Colbert, but the former president repeatedly alluded to concerns about the current administration, according to The New York Times. Joking about the modern state of politics, Obama told Colbert, “The bar has changed,” before adding, “I think that you could perform significantly better than some folks that we’ve seen.”

Obama also warned against using the Justice Department as a political weapon and argued that presidents should avoid turning public office into personal business ventures.

“The idea is that the attorney general is the people’s lawyer,” Obama said. “It’s not the president’s consigliere.”

Then Trump took his attack on Obama a step further on Monday night, sharing a post that claims that Obama and U.S. intelligence agencies carried out a coordinated effort to spy on and undermine Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. It accuses Obama-era officials, including CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey, of running secret operations against Trump, using foreign intelligence allies, targeting Trump associates, and allegedly sending undercover agents into the campaign.

The post calls the alleged actions “bigger than Watergate” and demands arrests and prosecutions of Obama and other officials for treason and sedition.

“He really cannot stand that no one actually likes him the way people genuinely like Obama,” one critic wrote in response to the post.

During his first term, Trump withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, calling it one of the worst agreements ever negotiated. His administration reimposed sanctions afterward, and with no deal in place, Iran dramatically expanded its uranium enrichment from roughly 3.5 percent to about 60 percent in the years that followed.

Supporters of the Obama-era agreement argued the deal temporarily pushed Iran farther away from developing enough nuclear material for a weapon by sharply limiting uranium enrichment, reducing centrifuge use, and allowing international inspections. Critics, including Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, argued the agreement only delayed Iran’s nuclear ambitions while flooding Tehran with economic relief and unfrozen assets.

Iran is a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty and has the right to a nuclear program under its terms. Nuclear-armed Israel is not a member of the NPT accord.

Now, with tensions again escalating between Washington and Tehran, Trump’s latest outburst showed how the political fight over the deal remains deeply personal and how Obama’s shadow still hangs over nearly every major foreign policy argument involving Iran.