‘An Excuse to Declare Martial Law’: Donald Trump Just Revealed His Extreme Plan to Never Lose Another Election Again — and It’s All on the Record

President Donald Trump has spent years insisting elections were under siege whenever the outcome threatened him, but his latest message has gone further by describing a political mobilization designed to bring force, scale, and control into the heart of the 2026 midterms.

In a Sunday Truth Social post aimed at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic election lawyers, Trump outlined an operation built around monitoring, confrontation, and the idea that elections themselves cannot be trusted unless Republicans dominate the process overseeing them.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media prior to a Marine One departure from the South Lawn of the White House on May 8, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is flying to Sterling, Virginia to attend a LIV Golf dinner. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The plan calls for a Republican “Election Integrity Army” for the November elections, reviving the same rhetoric that shadowed the 2020 ballot and the months leading up to Jan. 6.

For critics who have watched Trump repeatedly blur the line between election monitoring and intimidation, the post read like a warning about how power could be exercised if Republicans decide losing is no longer acceptable.

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The concern has moved beyond hypothetical rhetoric before the first votes are even cast.

“Look for Trump to create an excuse to declare martial law in October to manipulate the electoral process in favor of Republicans,” one commenter voiced on X, underscoring broader anxiety that Trump is creating the conditions for voter intimidation, particularly at polling sites in heavily minority areas, where fears already exist over aggressive immigration enforcement.

Trump’s post came in response to Schumer unveiling a Democrat-led elections task force last month aimed at combating election interference.

“Trump and Republicans are testing how far they can go to undermine free and fair elections because they can’t win on a level playing field,” Schumer said. “Democrats aren’t going to sit back and hope for the best.”

The Democratic effort includes former Attorney General Eric Holder and Democratic election attorney Marc Elias, both longtime targets of Trump’s anger over election litigation and voting rights disputes. Democrats have increasingly focused on redistricting battles in states including Tennessee and Alabama, where activists and lawmakers have accused Republicans of weakening or dismantling Black-majority districts.

Trump answered that effort with a lengthy Truth Social post attacking Schumer, Holder, Elias, and former President Barack Obama while pledging a larger Republican game plan.

“Palestinian Chuck Schumer is hiring Eric Holder, famous for handing guns to Mexican cartels under the Barack Hussein Obama administration, as part of a Democrat-led ‘Election Integrity Group’ that will no doubt try to suppress Republican voters, and interfere in our Elections,” Trump wrote.

He continued: “The Democrats are totally unhinged and we will not allow them to threaten the integrity of our Elections. During my Historic Election in 2024, when I won every single Swing State, and decisively won both the Electoral and Popular votes by wide margins, the Republicans had an Election Integrity Army in every single State to preserve the sanctity of each legal vote. We will be doing the same again in 2026, but it will be much bigger and stronger.”

Online, critics focused specifically on fears that immigration enforcement could become entangled with election activity.

One person wrote: “Yeah, they are called ICE agents. They will be detaining every non-white person who shows up to vote for “identity confirmation” which conveniently will take just enough time for the polls to close.”

Others viewed the post as evidence Trump intends to challenge any result that weakens Republican power, with another saying, “So desperate that he’ll take the election by force. America was warned before but didn’t care. You get everything you deserve for voting him in again…”

One more framed the announcement as part of a broader normalization campaign surrounding election distrust, adding, “The threat is real. Polling places may not be safe. Republicans are loudly announcing they’ll rig the election based on their gaslighting claims of “rigged” past elections…”

The concerns are rooted in a pattern Trump himself has reinforced repeatedly since leaving office after the 2020 election. Even after courts, election officials, and members of his own administration rejected claims of widespread fraud, Trump continued portraying American elections as compromised, especially in states relying heavily on mail voting or lacking strict voter ID requirements.

His recent comments suggest those grievances remain central to how he views political power.

In a February interview with NBC Nightly News, Trump said he would only accept future election results if he believed they were “honest.” Days earlier, he called for Republicans to “nationalize the voting,” language that alarmed voting-rights advocates who saw it as another push toward centralized partisan control over election systems traditionally managed by states.

Trump has also made little secret of his frustration with midterm elections historically favoring the opposition party. In January, he complained about the political dynamic that often weakens sitting presidents during congressional elections.

“It’s some deep psychological thing, but when you win the presidency, you don’t win the midterms,” Trump said. “When you think of it, we shouldn’t even have an election.”