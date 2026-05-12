‘Even His Voice Lost Weight’: DJ Khaled’s Dramatic Transformation Has Fans Doing a Double Take

DJ Khaled, 50, looks like a brand new man after debuting his dramatic transformation.

The music producer born Khaled Mohammed Khaled reached international fame with monster hits such as “I’m on One,” “All I Do Is Win,” and “Wild Thoughts.”

DJ Khaled’s physique became part of his larger-than-life signature image back in the late ’90s. Over the years, he’s gone through several ups and downs with his weight, but lately he’s been showing off a noticeably slimmer and leaner frame.

DJ Khaled’s shocking body transformation wows his fans. (Photo: @djkhaled/Instagram)

The Grammy Award winner shocked fans after debuting his slimmed-down frame on his Instagram page on May 11.

Dressed in Nike sneakers, blue denim jeans, and a light-blue jacket, Khaled posed to show off his fit.

His younger son, 6-year-old Aalam Khaled, stepped from behind the camera to do his own fit check.

“Show them the slim,” Khaled stated before taking the camera from Aalam.

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The clip also featured brief appearances by Khaled’s wife, Nicole Tuck, and the couple’s older son, Asahd Khaled.

After the family wished viewers a happy Mother’s Day, Khaled added, “I gotta go buy all new clothes.”

The producers’ famous friends also celebrated his weight loss. University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders left a comment that read, “Love ya man, you’re 1 of 1.”

His longtime collaborator, Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel, also chimed in with language from his home country, “Slim Jim to Bomboclaat,” he wrote.

Fellow Terror Squad member Fat Joe expressed, “Looking slim, gettem Khaled.” The jokes and praise piled on as many nicknamed him “Slim Jim.”

“It’s the way Slim Jim popped his collar at the end,” noticed one observer. Another said, “You looking good? You lost a lot of weight wow that’s amazing.”

Fans had plenty to say about DJ Khaled’s metamorphosis as well. Supporters flooded Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram comment section with celebratory compliments about his striking makeover.

“Good for him,” declared one person about the father of two young boys. Yet another commenter pointed out, “He even [sounds] different, wow.”

The unanticipated attention on the way DJ Khaled sounded after shedding noticeable pounds inspired one online jokester to quip, “Who said even his voice lost weight…. I’m logging off for the day.”

DJ Khaled’s long journey to getting in improved shape has had many bumps along the way.

As far back as 2018, he took on the role of social media ambassador for Weight Watchers’ “WW Freestyle” weight-loss program.

DJ Khaled showed off his dramatic weight loss in side-by-side images. (Photo credit: djkhaled/Instagram)

The former judge on the short-lived “The Four: Battle for Stardom” music competition television series claimed they helped him drop 26 pounds. He told Page Six in February 2018, “The freestyle program is doing real big.”

Five years later, Khaled informed the same celebrity gossip outlet that being an avid golfer contributed to him losing over 20 pounds.

In 2023, he stated, “I was 290 about two months ago, and I am 267 today, ever since I’ve been playing golf. It may not be a lot to y’all, but it is a lot to me.”

DJ Khaled recently spotlighted his “Slim Jim” moniker during an April 2026 interview with People. The onetime Golf Digest magazine cover star spoke about changing his appearance while partying on a yacht in Miami.

“Right now they call me ‘Slim Jim.’ I can’t wait to tell the world how much is coming off of me,” Khaled said before adding, “I’m sculpting greatness.” Part of his weight-loss regimen included “working out” and “eating better.”

The author of the 2016 motivational book “The Keys” also declared, “You can see it. You can see the glow. You can see it in the hairline. You can see it. I live it. I walk it, I talk it. You know what I’m saying? It’s life.”

As DJ Khaled embraces a healthier lifestyle, he is also preparing to release his 14th studio LP, titled “Aalam of God” on July 16.

The hip-hop project will contain contributions by rappers Lil Baby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and other well-known recording artists.