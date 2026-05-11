‘Excuse Me!’: Brawl Erupts at Arkansas Steakhouse After Owner Allegedly Shoves Steak in Customer’s Face, and It All Ends with TikTok Influencer Behind Bars

A member of a well-known TikTok influencer family is behind bars after a video of a fight between her and the owner of an Arkansas steakhouse got out of hand.

Asia Marie Yarbrough, 22, was arrested Sunday night. In a video posted by @Thefactsdude, you hear her and her family were celebrating Mother’s Day at Arthur’s Steakhouse in Little Rock.

A woman is facing charges after a chaotic scene inside a steakhouse (Photo Credit: @Thefactsdude)

Yarbrough is known for posting Mukbang videos featuring foods like ramen, Wingstop, and seafood.

The woman who recorded the video, Francesca Holmes, said she witnessed the situation.

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“Tell me why the owner shoves a steak in a girl’s face, and the situation escalates to HIM punching her in the face,” Holmes wrote on Facebook. “The situation was fully racially motivated.”

According to another video of the incident posted by Little Rock Hood, a woman started demanding the owner apologize after they claimed he “shoved” a steak at one of the young women.

NEW: Little Rock steakhouse owner accused of shoving steak in customer’s face and punching her in alleged racially motivated attack



A customer named Francesca Holmes at Arthur’s Steakhouse in Little Rock, Arkansas, claims the owner shoved a steak directly in her face and then… pic.twitter.com/uGbLTXHZND — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) May 11, 2026

The family, identified as the Yarbroughs, began telling the owner who they were and threatened to call the police.

“10 Million followers. You f—ked with the wrong family,” one of the women said.

At one point, a man in blue approaches the women and gestures for them to leave.

“Excuse me, excuse me,” one of the women said.

The video cuts out before the alleged punch.

According to court records, Asia Yarbrough was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and aggravated assault.

Little Rock Hood News posted pictures of the Yarbrough family’s dinner receipt sent from Asia.

“I paid for the bill, btw it was never about money,” she wrote.

Many people online are split on how the situation unfolded.

“I don’t believe that at all. They started everything from what I’ve seen. They are the only ones making it racial,” @David0751 said online.

“I 100% believe that if you’re on the owner side, you are racist. There is no trolling rage bait or any of that. If you agree with the owner’s actions, you’re racist,” @SNightmare13 wrote on X.

“This is all an act to get out of paying the bill. I’m sure it was the plan all along,” @P_M0RG added.

“That’s the problem with going to upper-scale steakhouses, they always treat their patrons like crap. How they star in business is beyond my critical thinking skills,” @saab4u2 wrote.

“3 sides to every story, their side, his side, and the truth,” @Skyfullovstarz added.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to the family, the restaurant, and the Little Rock Police Department to get more information about what happened. No one has responded.