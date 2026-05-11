‘Disorder!’: Cops Use Night Vision to Target Teens as Helicopters Swarm the Sky, Lights Flood the Streets as Teen Takeover Explodes into Absolute Mayhem — 22 Arrested

Police in Florida say 22 people between the ages of 12 and 21 are facing charges after getting arrested in a “teen takeover” in Tampa.

Tampa police said a large group of teens tried to take over part of a Curtis Hixon Park on Friday, causing “significant disruptions, fights, and other issues in the park and surrounding areas.”

Twenty-two people, including 12-year-old, facing charges in teen takeover (Photo Credit: Tampa Police Department)

Authorities immediately responded with officers, bike units, and a helicopter. Body camera video from the incident shows a group of what appear to be teenagers beating each other up before police break them up.

More video uploaded on Facebook by Tampa police shows the group of teens moving as a cluster throughout the park, occasionally beating each other up.

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“This type of reckless and criminal behavior will not be tolerated in our city,” said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw in a statement. “What began as a large gathering quickly escalated into disorder and activity that placed others at risk. Parents need to know where their children are and who they are with.”

Teen takeovers are happening all over the country. According to The New York Times, they mainly happen in major cities. They are typically organized on social media or by word of mouth. The New York Times added they can be “noisy, boisterous, and at times violent.”

Anxiety over a teenager’s behavior is not new; what is different is that this generation is one that relies on TikTok and Instagram to feel a sense of community.

CNN reports that the takeovers have also happened in Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and Washington, D.C.

“My husband and I were in Miami last weekend, and we saw the same thing,” Erin Elizabeth wrote on Facebook. “There had to be at least a hundred kids and a few dozen cops everywhere. I had never seen anything like it.”

Many of those cities, including Tampa, have created programs such as Midnight Basketball and Stay and Play to encourage teens to gather in safer environments.

“I don’t ever remember doing this or acting like this when I was a teenager. I was either at home studying for the next test or working at one of my many jobs. I thought that was normal?” Scott Furtney wrote on Facebook.

“Back in my day, we were ‘cow tipping’ and drinking cheap beer,” Mark Smith added.

Tampa police said there is one 12-year-old facing charges in addition to six 13-year-olds, two 14-year-olds, four 15-year-olds, three 16-year-olds, two 17-year-olds, an 18-year-old, two 20-year-olds, and a 21-year-old.

Some of the suspects are facing drug charges and resisting an officer.

“The Tampa Police Department remains committed to being one of the safest major cities in the nation,” Bercaw said. “We will continue taking strong enforcement action against anyone who threatens the peace and safety of our community.”