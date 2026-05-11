‘Come Here’: D.C. Officer Detains Black Man Walking Down Street for Adjusting His Bag on His Back, But He Stands Up for His Rights and Laughs in the Cop’s Face

In another case of Walking While Black, a Washington D.C. cop with a history of violating people’s civil rights, named in two pending lawsuits, was captured on camera violating the rights of a Black man doing nothing but walking down the street.

Metropolitan police officer Anthony DelBorrell was captured on video detaining a Black man who goes by Jamari Khalif on Instagram for doing nothing more than swinging his satchel bag to the other side of his body as he was walking down the street while looking back at the cops.

Washington DC police officer Anthony DelBorrell stops a Black man walking down the street who merely looked back at them twice. (Photo: instagram.com/p/DXVYRtBjaU0/)

“Come here for a second,” DelBorrell tells Khalif. “Sir, I’m stopping you.”

“Am I being detained?” Khalif asks.

“Yeah,” DelBorrell responds with several cops walking alongside of him who appeared to have hopped out of a patrol car.

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Khalif said there were at least 10 cops who hopped out. The Metropolitan Police Department released a public incident report to Atlanta Black Star listing Khalif as a suspect but not providing any legal reason that would make his a suspect, saying he only “was stopped for a firearms investigation.”

At least one of the cops listed in the report, Byron Alarcon, has been sued before for allegedly violating the rights of a man named Rudy Flores, who was also stopped and frisked.

In the recent video, DelBorrell grabs him by the arm, accusing him of pulling away without having been told a legitimate reason for the stop. And when he finally provided a reason, it was far from legitimate.

“When we came up, all right, soon as you saw us, you looked back twice, correct?

“You also moved your backpack, your little satchel area in the back of you.”

“So what I’m going to do is pat you down for a possible weapon, ok.”

But Khalif doesn’t buy it, shaking his head, asking again, “What am I being detained for?”

“I already told you, we already went over that,” the cop responded.

“Suspicion of a weapon?” Khalif asks.

“Yes, there you go, so you need to move no more,” the cop says. “You’re being stopped at this point. You ask me if you’re being detained, you are being detained, yes.”

DelBorrell demands his identification, but the Black man says he has no identification. DelBorrell then asks for his name, but the Black man refuses to provide it.

Realizing the Black man knew his rights, DelBorrell told him he would list him as a “John Doe” in their report, telling him he was “free to go.”

But it will be hard to justify reasonable suspicion on a man doing nothing but walking down the street who just happened to look back twice at the cops while adjusting his backpack, considering Walking While Black has been deemed unconstitutional by many courts.

Khalif, meanwhile, took it in stride, smiling as he walked away.

“It happens every day, man,” he says. “It’s great being Black in America.”

Watch the video below.

Exposed Lies

In 2021, the Office of Police Complaints, a civilian oversight panel, determined that DelBorrell and another cop named John Brewley violated the rights of a man who was legally carrying a registered firearm in his fanny pack while retrieving his mail from his residential mailbox.

They handcuff the man and confiscate his gun over his objections, according to Spotlight DC, an investigative news site that reviewed the reports.

The OCP accused the cops of being unprofessional and recommended they receive training and a letter of reprimand.

[Delborrell’s] explanations for his behavior suggest he does not understand what professional behavior for an officer is. In response to a polite question for his card, [Delborrell] launched into a tirade against Complainant that had nothing to do with Complainant’s request and everything to do with [Delborrell’s] clear annoyance at Complainant thinking he had the right to ask for his identification.

Rather than strengthen police-community relations, his behavior deteriorated it. [Delborrell] stated he is only human and not perfect, but as someone with a license to carry a gun and enforce the laws of this city, he is held to a higher standard of behavior.

The OCP investigated the same two cops a year later for stopping another Black man walking his dog down the street they suspected was carrying a gun because they saw a bulge in his jacket pocket.

The cops also claimed in their report that the man was “blading his body,” which is cop jargon for justifying abusive and unconstitutional behavior because they are insinuating he was ready to fight them.

But an OCP investigator reviewed body camera footage and determined not only was there no bulge in his jacket, but he never bladed his body.

There simply was no reason to believe under the circumstances present here that [the man] had a weapon on his person, as there is no visible bulge.

It is, moreover, highly suspect that the officers saw a bulge from their cruiser particularly in dim lighting.

The OCP concluded their report by recommending that DelBorrell and Brawley receive a 15-day suspension and a 10-day suspension, but it is not clear which officer should receive the specific suspensions.

But it is not clear if the Metropolitan Police Department followed through with those recommendations.

“To decide otherwise means that every individual walking a dog and minding their own business in a high crime area would be subject to being stopped and frisked,” the OCP report concludes.

The Black man in that case, Antony Marsh II, filed a lawsuit against both cops which remains pending.

Additional Lawsuits

In a second pending lawsuit against him, a Black man named Donte Carter accused DelBorrell of racial profiling and violating his civil rights by frisking him without reasonable suspicion.

The lower court ruled that on behalf of DelBorrell, but Carter filed an appeal, and the appellate court reversed the lower court’s decision, prompting the U.S. Solicitor to petition the U.S. Supreme Court, where the case remains pending.

In the third pending lawsuit against him, DelBorrell is one of several cops listed as defendants who are accused of abusing, groping and strangling a group of nine demonstrators protesting against the war in Gaza in front of the Democratic National Committee. DelBorrell is one of the “John Doe” defendants who were named in an amended complaint.

Despite his unconstitutional practices, the police department has allowed him to train new recruits, according to a 2024 photo posted on the DC Police Reserve Corps’ Facebook page, showing him standing in front of a class with a leashed police dog.

Watch Khalif’s original video here.