‘Scum’: Donald Trump’s Furious Attack on Fox News Takes a Weird and Ugly Turn. Now MAGA Is Scrambling to Defend Him

President Donald Trump spent part of Mother’s Day unloading on one of his favorite targets lately, Fox News, accusing the conservative network of helping Democrats, undermining MAGA and making it “hard to win Elections” as his public frustration over slipping poll numbers and the looming midterms appears to be boiling over again.

In a pair of furious Truth Social posts Sunday morning, Trump lashed out at Fox host Jacqui Heinrich after she interviewed Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna on “The Sunday Briefing.”

President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 26, 2026 in Washington, DC. This is Trump’s second Cabinet meeting of 2026 and the first since the United States and Israel began attacking Iran on February 28. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)



Trump accused Heinrich of failing to challenge Khanna hard enough and claimed the entire network’s messaging gets “obliterated” whenever Democrats appear on-air.

“You could listen to FoxNews all day long, absolutely devour it, but then, when you hear SLEAZEBAGS, like Congressman Ro Khanna, ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing,’ LIE, LIE, LIE, AND LIE AGAIN, without any pushback, or competent rebuttal from an anchor, in this case, Jacqui Heinrich, the entire Common Sense dialogue that has been going on all day at Fox is completely obliterated!” Trump wrote.

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The president then escalated the rant even further.

“Why would Fox put SCUM like this on, or others, such as Low Rated Bill Maher, who gains ‘credibility’ by constant referral to him as though he were a Liberal source of ‘Wisdom,’ or very Low IQ Hakeem Jeffries, who considers the Supreme Court ‘illegitimate,’ and probably hates our Country,” Trump continued.



“No matter how ‘Fair and Balanced’ the day’s News at Fox may be, the end result is destroyed by professional Liars, Conmen, and Liberal, Crooked Politicians,” he added. “This is why MAGA Republicans, who are actually close to 100% of the Party, hate Fox, despite the wonderful contributions made by so many of their great anchors and commentators. Hard to win Elections like this!”

About 90 minutes earlier, Trump had posted another angry message targeting Khanna without initially naming Heinrich directly.

“The Sleazebag, Radical Left Congressman from the failed State of California, Ro Khanna, should not be allowed on FoxNews unless you have an ‘anchor’ who is capable of disputing his lies, one after another, and closing down his FAKE (Bulls–t!) narrative,” Trump wrote.

He then veered into a familiar grievance-filled defense of his economic record while insisting Democrats were trying to steal credit for what he called America’s manufacturing comeback.

“This morning he tried, on behalf of the Dumacrats, to take credit for the Steel Industry pouring back into the U.S., knowing full well that the Dumbs virtually destroyed it, and I SAVED IT, through strong Tariffs (PLUS!),” Trump wrote. “Our Country was DEAD during the last ‘Administration,’ and now it is hotter than ever before.”

Trump ended the tirade with another warning about Democrats reclaiming power.

“We can’t allow the Dumacrats to take credit for this. If elected, they will fully destroy our thriving, and now very respected, Nation. I will NOT let that happen!!!”

Khanna’s original comments during the Fox appearance were comparatively restrained. During the interview, the California Democrat said he was “horrified” after learning Chinese steel had allegedly been used at the Port of Cleveland and argued the U.S. should prioritize domestic manufacturing through companies like Cleveland-Cliffs. He also said Trump should pressure Chinese President Xi Jinping to stop investing in manufacturing operations inside the United States.

But online, many critics quickly interpreted Trump’s meltdown as something much bigger than a simple disagreement over trade policy.

“Trump’s popularity is in the gutter. He is desperate and no matter what he has tried (RFK Files, Amelia Earhart Files, UFO Files) he cannot get his popularity back up and is now lashing out,” one critic wrote. “Trump always turns on his supporters. It’s FOX NEWS turn. Suck it up, Fox. This is funny!”

Another user mocked the increasingly strained relationship between Trump and the network long seen as MAGA’s media safe space.

“@FoxNews it seems to be that the boot and a– licking is not sufficient for your orange pedo boss…”

Others blasted the president for what they described as another unnecessary public tantrum.

“He throws so many tantrums when he could just show leadership and put Americans first. That’s too much to ask though,” one user posted.

This is why Trump melted down about Fox News & Ro khanna.



Ro called out Trump for being an inept moron that's controlled by Netanyahu. 👏 pic.twitter.com/qJa5uknjoF — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) May 11, 2026

Khanna himself responded directly to Trump’s attacks Sunday afternoon, framing the backlash as proof Democrats need to engage voters across ideological lines instead of retreating from hostile media spaces.

“Trump’s second attack of the day on me,” Khanna wrote.

Trump's second attack of the day on me.



This is why I go on Fox. This is why I talk about an economic agenda to build steel, ship & battery plants in hollowed out communities. This is why I talk to everyone, including Trump voters, without hurling insults.



This is how… https://t.co/5ZCRxJ3xjt — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) May 10, 2026

“This is why I go on Fox. This is why I talk about an economic agenda to build steel, ship & battery plants in hollowed out communities. This is why I talk to everyone, including Trump voters, without hurling insults.”

“This is how Democrats will win & unite the country.”

Trump’s public war with Fox has noticeably intensified in recent weeks. Just days ago, he blasted the network for airing commentary praising comedian Bill Maher after Maher’s interview with California Gov. Gavin Newsom on “Real Time.

Critics also pointed out that Trump’s weekend series of posts is a perfect example of his administration’s hypocrisy. Trump accused Democrats of prompting the April 25 White House Correspondents Association Dinner shooting because of their divisive rhetoric, but since then, Trump has launched a rampage of attacks on Democrats on Truth Social.

However, his followers are defending the insults on X, arguing that it doesn’t weigh as heavily as Democrats’ remarks.

“This is traditional politics, where does he call for killing people? Typical retarded liberal take, can’t tell the difference,” one person wrote on X.

“It’s a big difference than calling for violence against people. He’s just calling them names. He gets called names by everybody all the time. He doesn’t say it’s complete warfare against Hakeem Jeffries Or whenever you’re in public and you see them, don’t let them rest get in their faces Or the Democrats might bring a knife to a gun fight, but we bring a gun This is all stuff you left this retard say,” another added.