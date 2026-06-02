‘Disrespect’: Minnesota Attorney General Slams State GOP for Holding Moment of Silence for George Floyd’s Convicted Killer

‘Disrespect to Our Courts’: Minnesota AG Blasts State Republican Party After Moment of Silence For Derek Chauvin

The Minnesota attorney general is calling out the state’s GOP committee after it held a moment of silence for Derek Chauvin.

It happened during the party’s convention in Duluth, Minnesota, over Memorial Day weekend. Endorsements were voted on ahead of the November elections for several races.

Derek Chauvin, the killer of George Floyd, was remembered by Minnesota Republican convention attendees who held a moment of silence for him over Memorial Day weekend. (Photo: Minnesota Department of Corrections)

KMSP reported several GOP members participated in a moment of silence for Derek Chauvin that Saturday.

Chauvin is a former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of killing George Floyd on Memorial Day 2020. He is serving a 22-year sentence in a Texas prison.

Minnesota GOP Chair Alex Plechash told WCCO Radio Monday the decision began with a request from a delegate.

“There are a lot of people I think that there are a lot of people who believe Derek Chauvin was improperly convicted and not treated well, and those people wanted to have a moment of silence in recognition because they felt that way,” he told the reporter.

When asked if he thought the 10-second moment of silence was a good idea, Plechash refused to say whether he agreed or disagreed with it.

“I don’t think I’m going to comment on that; the court system had its verdict, and I’m not going to challenge the court.”

Honoring the man convicted of murdering George Floyd the week of the anniversary is frankly shocking. Chauvin was convicted by a jury of his peers and was affirmed through every appeal. It shows cruelty to the Floyd family and disrespect to our courts and all Minnesotans. No one… https://t.co/u8d7g97Bt3 — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) June 1, 2026

In a statement on X, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison condemned the move.

“Honoring the man convicted of murdering George Floyd the week of the anniversary is frankly shocking,” Ellison wrote. “Chauvin was convicted by a jury of his peers and was affirmed through every appeal. It shows cruelty to the Floyd family and disrespect to our courts and all Minnesotans. No one is above the law.”

Ellison is running for re-election in November.

“George Floyd’s children lost their father. His siblings lost their brother. His community lost a neighbor and friend,” Ellison told KMSP. “That loss is permanent and irreparable. The jury heard all the evidence. The appeal courts reviewed every claim. Justice was rendered according to our system of law.”

Chauvin filed an appeal for a new trial in the murder case last year, but it was denied.

“It’s a sad day in the State of Minnesota when it’s so-called ‘news’ that hundreds of patriotic Minnesotans came together to peacefully and respectfully recognize a member of law enforcement,” Congressman Tom Emmer told KMSP. “Cover the corrupt and incompetent Walz-Flanagan-Ellison-Simon administration instead.”

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Ellison and the Minnesota GOP chairman for comment. We have not heard back.