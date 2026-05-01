‘He Never Answered!’: Pete Hegseth Snaps at Congresswoman Demanding Answers on Trump’s Sanity, Then She Unloads Receipts and Watches Him Fold

A combative Pete Hegseth argued with lawmakers, repeatedly defended President Donald Trump’s vastly unpopular and unapproved war on Iran and even lashed out at former President Joe Biden during fiery testimony before a House committee on Capitol Hill this week.

A belligerent Defense Secretary appeared before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, April 29, to answer questions about Trump’s massive $1.5 trillion 2027 Pentagon budget proposal for the first time since he and Trump launched a deadly and costly military campaign against Tehran.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testifies before the House Armed Services Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on April 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. Hegseth testified on the Department of Defense Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Hegseth exploded on California Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, whose San Diego district encompasses Naval Base San Diego, the main home port of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Jacobs started by telling the former Fox News host that the Iran war is “deeply personal” for her, given the number of her constituents already deployed in the war and the many more who have been called up.

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Citing numerous inflammatory social media posts Trump has made in the weeks since he started the war on the Islamic Republic on Feb. 28 and phone calls over them from her voters, the Democrat demanded to know if Trump is fit for office.

“Mr. Secretary, you are with the President a lot, and it pains me to even have to ask this about our president, but my constituents’ lives are at stake. Do you believe that the President is mentally stable enough to be the commander in chief?”

A furious Hegseth could not contain himself, angrily crossing his arms and shaking his finger at Jacobs as he responded with a question about whether lawmakers questioned Biden’s fitness before insisting Trump is the greatest president in decades.

“I won’t even engage with the level of disparagement that you’re putting on the commander-in-chief. He’s the sharpest and most insightful commander in chief we’ve had in generations,” Hegseth declared with a straight face.

The defense chief and Jacobs spoke over each other before Jacobs asked to reclaim her time and was granted her time back.

She followed with a question on whether Americans should be taking the president at his word, then produced several of the stunning posts Trump made earlier this month, including one on April 7 where he threatened Iran with “a whole civilization will die tonight” if his demands were not met and another where he used curse words, ordering Tehran to “Open the F-ckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell.”

She also showed the “blasphemous” AI-generated meme Trump posted of himself dressed in biblical robes, looking strikingly like Jesus Christ with light shining out of his hands and ministering to a sick man with the other, surrounded by followers against a patriotic backdrop of American flags, bald eagles, and angels.

After a furious backlash erupted amid calls for an apology, early Monday, April 13, Trump caved, taking down the post, and later claimed the image was supposed to show Trump as a doctor.

Jacobs asked how she was supposed to explain the post to her constituents.

Hegseth deflected again, talking up Trump and bringing up Biden again.

“I’m not here to explain the post. We have an incredible commander in chief, OK, who puts our troops first,” Hegseth spat out.

“Did you want to ask that question after you and your fellow Democrats defended Joe Biden, who could barely speak?” he yelled.

The Democrat told him it’s not a partisan issue.

“Many Republicans have had these same questions. Marjorie Taylor Green said he’s out of control and he’s gone insane. Candace Owens said the 25th Amendment needs to be invoked. Megan Kelly, Tucker Carlson, who used to work with him, Alex Jones, Stephanie Grisham, the list could go on. So how do I explain to my constituents that while they are in harm’s way, their Commander-in-Chief is posting these unhinged posts?” Jacobs demanded.

But an outraged Hegseth continued to dodge the questions.

“I’m not here to explain the post,” Hegseth retorted, before again calling Trump “an incredible commander in chief.”

“I’m here for a budget,” he shot back.

Another Democratic Colorado Rep. Jason Crow also got on Hegseth’s bad side by grilling him over alleged DOD corruption and conflicts of interest.

The allegations are related to a top Hegseth adviser, Tim Parlatore, who maintains a private law practice that represents clients who may have business before the U.S. Government and benefit from having a close relationship with the defense chief, according to Crow.

Hegseth also danced around in-depth questions about Parlatore’s possible conflicts of interest.

A social media backlash quickly erupted over Hegseth’s disrespect and dodging questions.

“All these hearings are such BS because whoever is testifying just lies or doesn’t answer. Nothing happens as a result. So really, what is the point?” a Threads user wondered.

Another questioned, “How dare Hegeseth speak to anyone that way, let alone a sitting Senator?”

User Joshua Betsey pointed out, “Does anybody else see how flawed our system is? Like, how you can just act like a spoiled teenager and talk over anyone in Congress until that gentleperson’s time is expired. Would you think it was possible to sit on the stand deflecting for hours, without answering a single question. How is this allowed???”

Others piled on, “Can we just cut the mic when Hegseth’s smirking, babbling, and not answering? Because pretending this is a real hearing is galling.”