‘That’s Straight Up Klan:’ Disturbing Viral Video of Hooded Figure Walking Around Rhode Island Town Sparks Concerns

A video online is raising concerns in one Rhode Island community after someone was captured walking around in what appears to be a white robe.

Ryan Fitzgerald told WJAR he took the video around 2 a.m. Monday near the Main Street gazebo in West Warwick. The video shows the person walking around alone.

Viral video captures hooded figure walking around Rhode Island town. (Photo: WJAR)

“We were like, what the hell is that?” Fitzgerald told WJAR. “And then we literally booked it out of there.”

In the video, the hooded figure’s robes lacked any symbols, unlike a Ku Klux Klan robe, but they did have eye holes cut into the mask in a similar style.

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Fitzgerald told WJAR he became even more unsettled when the person appeared to look directly at him and his friend.

#NEW This disturbing video out of West Warwick is going viral tonight.



It shows a person walking down Main St overnight wearing what appears to be a white robe and pointed hood.



Town officials tell me police are aware and "looking into it." @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/ouFGdFs9IO — Leanna Faulk (@leannaafaulk) April 29, 2026

“Honestly, me and Sean were just like, ‘holy crap, like, I gotta get the hell out of here,’” he told WJAR.

Leslie Letourneau owns Candy’s Curiosities & Vintage. She told WJAR her security camera captured the figure walking past her store.

“It was really upsetting to think somebody would walk around like that, period, anywhere, and then it felt personal when it was in my store or in front of my store,” Letourneau told WJAR.

Fitzgerald’s video has gone viral online.

“Appears??? That’s straight up Klan,” @Boilers32 commented on X.

“I hate racism, but why are they looking for him? You can wear whatever the hell you like, even if you want to be a scumbag,” John Smith added.

“This will probably continue and get worse until the actions that lead to this behavior are addressed. Actions have consequences. At least this isn’t violent,” @oldmandavid17 commented.

There is no universal set of meanings behind Klan robes and their colors and symbols. General members wear white robes, while higher-ranking members are allowed to wear robes of other colors or symbols to depict rank.

Some Klan groups may not use robes anymore, preferring military-style uniforms or casual wear.

“It’s weird because I know there’s racism around here, but not like that,” Fitzgerald told WJAR. “That’s a whole different level.”

“Posing as a member of the KKK isn’t funny; it’s racial. I hope the police do catch this person and publicly identify him,” @sheila19801987 wrote on X.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to the West Warwick Police Department to ask whether they are investigating the video.