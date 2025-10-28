‘Just Crazy’: Trump Goes Off-Script to Rehash Grudge That Still Eats At Him, But His Silence Since Being Shot Has Viewers Convinced He’s Hiding Something

President Donald Trump is like an angry dog with a bone. He just never lets some things go and brings them up over and over again for years.

Right in the middle of a speech in Malaysia Sunday after officials from Cambodia and Thailand signed a peace deal, the president launched into another rant again about the United Nations and a teleprompter malfunction, but he couldn’t resist criticizing the agency first.

TIME magazine published another cover with Donald Trump, and folks think it’s just as unflattering as his last cover. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

He started off nicely enough, talking about when he first got involved in the border dispute between Cambodia and Thailand, but then he ran off the rails.

“I won’t forget that day because it was one of the first wars that I got involved in. And I love doing it. I love, it’s work, it’ like, I shouldn’t say it’s a hobby, because it’s so much more serious than a hobby, but something that I’m good at and something I love to do,” he bragged.

But then he couldn’t help himself.

“The United Nations should be doing this, but they don’t do it. They don’t do it,” Trump complained.

“They turned off my teleprompter. When I made a speech, I had to make a speech without a teleprompter. They’re good at that. The escalator wasn’t working too well. It came to a complete halt,” he whined for the umpteenth time about the teleprompter and escalator during his U.N. address last month.

Social media erupted in anger over Trump’s behavior.

“Always about him,” “Child!” “Freak Show,” “Putz. Go to bed grandpa,” Threads users griped.

Others found it surprising that Trump goes on and on about the U.N. snafu but hardly ever mentions the attempts on his life.

“Talks incessantly about a stupid escalator and teleprinter not working, but never talks about the person who shot at him,” Threads user teschris pointed out.

And another said, “Oh god… funny how we don’t keep hearing about him getting shot in the ear..”

“He talks more about a f…. escalator than he does a so-called ‘assassination attempt’”! this Threads user proclaimed.

“Yet never mentions his attempted assassination Funny that,” another agreed.

Another used added, “They must know he’s lying? He’s not talking to his cult followers… they’re not there .. just crazy”

Trump was the target of two assassination attempts last year. In Butler, Pennsylvania, the then-candidate Trump was nicked in the ear while giving a campaign speech on July 13. The suspect in that incident was killed, as was a rallygoer who was struck by a bullet the shooter had aimed at Trump.

In the second attempt, Ryan Routh was just convicted on federal charges for trying to kill Trump on Sept. 15, 2024, as the presidential candidate played golf in South Florida, .

Trump rarely ever mentions these attempts on his life, but he’s grumbled about the U.N. teleprompter and escalator incidents ad nausem.

When Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, first arrived at the U.N. headquarters building in New York in September for Trump’s address, they got on an escalator that suddenly stopped working. Then before Trump was set to deliver his address to world leaders, his teleprompter went down.

He griped about it on and off throughout his entire speech while offending world leaders with insulting comments, misinformation and plain lies.

Then Trump and his cronies tried to blamed the U.N. for the teleprompter malfunction, but U.N. officials said the teleprompter belonged to the U.S. delegation and that White House staffers didn’t know how to operate it.

It was also later determined that one of the President’s own videographers may have triggered the safety function on the escalator that suddenly stopped as he and the first lady arrived at the U.N.