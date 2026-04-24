‘So You’re Going to Follow Me?’: White Woman Stalks and Harasses Black Woman Working in Her Neighborhood as She Remains ‘Unbothered,’ Video Shows

Social media users are standing up for a woman who was trying to do her job when an angry woman began following her.

The video, posted Tuesday by Reni Ramos, shows her trying to walk through a neighborhood to do her job while being followed by an angry woman. The woman identified herself as a “resident” of the neighborhood near Detroit, Michigan.

A black woman was harassed by a white Karen while doing her job. (Photo: TikTok/@reniramos_)

“So you’re going to follow me?” Ramos asked.

“Yes, I’m going to follow you to every house.”

Ramos then flips the camera around to show the woman, throwing up peace signs as the woman continues to tell her she’s being followed.

“Come on,” Ramos says to the woman as she speeds up down the street.

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Soon, Ramos approaches a homeowner to conduct business, while the woman stands behind her.

“You know, I have a permit, do you have a permit?” Ramos asked.

“I don’t need a permit, I’m a resident,” the woman replied.

After talking with the homeowner, Ramos walks away.

Many TikTok viewers came to Ramos’ defense over how she handled the situation.

“Thank you for taking her on a walk today. Her family needed the break,” said Christine McKenzie.

“Love this. You handled this very well,” commented @Heather Long

“Girl, look at you! Not only are you working, but you’re also doing community service by walking with the elderly. I’m so proud of you!” added @Mari Ramos.

“I love how unbothered you are! Makes my day,” @Tellie.k 38bih said.

The Atlanta Black Star reached out to Ramos for comment, but has not heard back.

The other woman in the video has not been identified.