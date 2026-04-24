‘This Suit Stopped Us All’: NFL Draft’s Best Dressed Go Viral — But One Look Completely Took Over the Night 

The first round of the 2026 NFL draft wrapped on Thursday. Rounds two and three start today. And with more rounds ahead, several hopeful players are still waiting to hear their names called.

But beyond shaping a future for these athletes, it also creates a space for bold fashion moments. The draft isn’t just about football. It’s also become a stage.

As prospects walk across that platform, they’re not just stepping into the league—they’re introducing themselves to the world. Custom blazers, bold colors, and personal details have turned the moment into a showcase of identity, where culture, family pride, and personal stories show up in every stitch.

2026 NFL Draft picks: Jeremiyah Love of the Arizona Cardinals, Mansoor Delane of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Caleb Down of the Dallas Cowboys (Photos: jeremiyahlove; saucysoor; @dallascowboys/Instagram)

‘All That Hate Is Going Fuel Up Bro’: Shedeur Sanders Breaks Silence on Draft Day Snub and Viral Prank Meant to ‘Humble the Sanders Family’

Here’s who caught the most attention on night one of the 2026 NFL draft.

Former Ohio State star linebacker Arvell Reese was selected by the New York with the fifth pick of the night.

The 20-year-old Cleveland native was a standout at the draft as he wore a Reese’s-themed suit. The interior lining of the jacket had the Reese’s colors and logo, along with photos of Reese.

The suit jacket signified his partnership with the popular candy brand, building a legacy before he stepped on the field.

20-year-old Jeremiyah Love also got creative with his brown suit. His overall look was simple on the outside.

But on the inside were sweet family pictures and a drawing from Love’s comic book universe called “Jeremonstar.”

The Missouri native was selected as the third pick by the Arizona Cardinals after a stellar career as a Notre Dame running back.

Francia Mauigoa, 20, came to the draft ready to represent his Samoan culture.

The offensive tackle wore a black suit with a tan ula fala necklace to represent the high chief, a position held by his father.

On the back of Mauigoa’s blazer was a painting that depicts the American Samoa community. He played college football for the Miami Hurricanes and was picked 10th overall by the Giants.

Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood had his family physically present and wore them on his back at the draft. He wore a blue suit with pictures of his family on the interior lining and the inside of the sleeves.

The 21-year-old played for the Auburn Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes before transferring to the Tennessee Volunteers. He did not get drafted on the first night.

Carnell Tate, 21, switched things up for his look. The newly drafted Tennessee Titans wide receiver opted to go for a cream suit. He paired it with a cropped blazer and a white tank top underneath.

Keeping his family close, he had his mother’s and sister’s names sewn on the inside of the jacket. Before being selected as the fourth pick, Tate had been a wide receiver at Ohio State.

Caleb Downs, 21, made it a family moment on the red carpet. He wore a purple suit, with a white shirt and a black tie. His parents stood out with matching looks.

His father, Gary Downs, a former NFL running back, rocked a black suit, purple and white striped shirt, and black polka-dotted tie. Tanya Shorter Downs, Caleb’s mom, wore a plaid suit boasting black, white, and purple colors and a purple tie.

Each suit was unique to their style and taste, with pictures of their family lined on the inside of the blazer.

Caleb previously played college football for Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State. He is now with the Dallas Cowboys as the No. 11 pick.

Texas native Kayden McDonald, 21, rocked a burgundy suit with a gold monogram pin of his initials.

“Uncommon Flavor” was also emblazoned on the suit jacket and the pocket square of his suit as well as a pin for the Ronald McDonald House, which he donated to. He also had the words “Stay Blessed” written on the inside.

McDonald was a defensive tackle for the Ohio State Buckeyes. And though he didn’t get chosen on the first day, he will be back on Friday.

No. 6 draft pick Mansoor Delane went with “something calm” for his outfit. The cornerback sported a mauve suit with a matching colored shirt button-down shirt underneath.

Delane was chosen by the Kansas City Chiefs after playing college football for the Virginia Tech Hokies and LSU Tigers.

Former Chicago Bears return specialist Devin Hester also attended the NFL draft. He represented food brand Heinz by wearing the red “Mr. 57” blazer as a nod to the brands 57 varieties label.

During this year’s draft — and last year’s — the Chicago Bears had the 57th pick at the draft. It only made sense to have Hester wear it, being that he is a former player who was once the 57th draft pick in 2006.

Whoever is chosen this year will also get their own custom Mr. 57 jacket, a lifetime supply of ketchup and a partnership with Heinz.

Bears legend Devin Hester shows off his Heinz “Mr. 57” jacket on the red carpet of the #NFLDraft 👀

pic.twitter.com/aiJz6MYgxz — (31- 51)(15-8)A.R 🇮🇪/🇲🇽 (@Talkin2Tony) April 23, 2026

For the Downs’ family, one fan loved their look and commented, “Best dressed family, by far.”

Another person showed love to Mauigoa’s outfit. They said, “Putting on for the culture.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the Downs family, with one calling them the “best dressed family, by far.” Another praised Mauigoa’s look, writing that he was “putting on for the culture.”

Delane’s outfit also stood out, with one viewer admitting they don’t follow the draft. They said, “Best dressed. I dont even know much about the draft but this suit stopped us all and made us pay attention.”

Day 2 kicks off Friday, April 25, as more players wait to see their NFL dreams come true.