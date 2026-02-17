‘He Doesn’t Read’: Trump Looks Staged In a Holy Moment Surrounded By the Scripture He Avoids, and Critics Say the Look Doesn’t Fit

Donald Trump has been called many things by his most devoted supporters — fighter, disruptor, chosen — and in some corners of MAGA, even heaven-sent.

That language isn’t new. What is new is a viral image now circulating online that visually captures that belief in a single, carefully staged frame that could likely never become the president’s reality.

The latest spectacle didn’t come from Trump dodging references about his name being mentioned in the Epstein files more than God’s name in the Holy Bible.

A rare image of Donald Trump surrounded by scripture and church patrons has the internet sayin he looks like the nation’s “spiritual father.” (Photo credit: Kyle Mazza / Anadolu via Getty Images)

‘Oh My, Did Trump Really Just Spew That?’: Trump Says Heaven Is Off the Table for Him, Then Slips Into a Strange Spiritual Moment That Sparks Confusion

Instead, it arrived as an AI-generated depiction of Trump in what appeared to be missionary mode — framed by patriotic and religious symbolism and positioned as a moral guide to a cross-section of America.

The image quickly drew attention not just for its design, but for the message attached to it.

The post originated from Nick Adams, an American author and outspoken Trump supporter, who shared the digital rendering on X.

The image portrays a much younger Trump dressed in a cream-colored suit, gold tie, and a gold cross pinned to his lapel.

Seven Bibles are tucked beneath his arm as he extends another outward. Behind him, an American flag waves on the left side of the frame while a church steeple rises on the right. His expression — a controlled smirk that nearly reads as a smile — seems deliberate, as if aware of the audience beyond the frame.

Donald Trump is the spiritual father of our country. We would be lost without his strong moral and biblical leadership! pic.twitter.com/aPvev1CKml — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) February 16, 2026

The small crowd in front of him appears intentionally diverse. A Black woman wearing a blue headwrap and gold earrings stands near the front. Next to her is a fair-complexioned man in a trucker hat with dark hair and a thin mustache. A gray-haired white man and an Asian woman complete the visible group. The composition places Trump at the center of a symbolic cross-section of the country.

Adams captioned the image: “Donald Trump is the spiritual father of our country. We would be lost without his strong moral and biblical leadership!”

That declaration immediately triggered reactions across the platform.

One supporter drew a distinction, writing, “I voted for this man every time he’s ran. However I will never say that Trump is the spiritual father of the country. This is his spiritual advisor, Trump was the best option but he is not someone to look for spiritually.”

Another user responded with sarcasm: “I’ll have what you’re smoking @NickAdamsinUSA.”

A third added, “You have to be joking. Trump considers any of the 10 Commandments to be optional.”

A few leaned into Adam’s unique choice of words, given his background and his inability to remember which Bible verse was his favorite, as one commenter replied to Adam, “You do know he hasn’t even read the bible, right?”

Another wrote, “I’m wheezing. ‘Spiritual father’ of what, exactly? The guy who’s been married three times, cheated on at least one wife with a porn star, paid hush money and got convicted over it? The same guy who couldn’t name a favorite Bible verse and said ‘Two Corinthians’ like he was ordering off a menu? He cleared peaceful protesters with tear gas for a photo op holding a Bible he doesn’t read. He was found liable for business fraud in New York. He helped whip up a mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6. That’s your moral lighthouse? If this is what ‘biblical leadership’ looks like, no wonder people think we’re lost.”

Criticism has mounted over Trump’s complicated relationship with faith. At the Feb. 5 National Prayer Breakfast, he retold a story of how longtime supporter and First Baptist Dallas pastor Robert Jeffress defended him during the 2016 campaign by saying a candidate didn’t have to be deeply Christian to fight for Christian values — even suggesting he “may have not ever read the Bible.”

Trump laughed after repeating the line, adding, “I didn’t want to admit anything,” a quip that was taken as confirmation.

Trump admits he has never read the Bible, which surprises no one. But it explains why he couldn’t (and still can’t) recite even one Bible verse when asked in an interview.

But the bigger issue: stealing voter rolls & having ICE “surround polling places.”pic.twitter.com/nJaRCZ87v0 — BigBlueWaveUSA2026® 🇺🇸🌊🇺🇦 (@BigBlueWaveUSA) February 5, 2026

During a 2015 interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, Trump was asked why the Bible was meaningful to him.

“There’s so many things that you can learn from [The Bible]. Proverbs, the chapter ‘never bend to envy.’ I’ve had that thing all of my life where people are bending to envy.” Trump stated.

The phrase he referenced does not appear in scripture, a detail widely noted at the time.

In a separate 2015 appearance on Bloomberg’s “With All Due Respect” podcast, Trump declined to name a favorite verse. “I wouldn’t want to get into it, because to me, that’s very personal,” he said. “The Bible means a lot to me, but I don’t want to get into specifics.”

A year later, he referred to “Second Corinthians” as “Two Corinthians” during a speech at Liberty University, another moment that continues to circulate online.

The AI image may be fictional, but the debate surrounding it is rooted in a longstanding question about him and the church.

For some, the symbolism reinforces a belief in Trump’s moral authority. For others, it underscores a disconnect — a white-savior tableau that, as critics put it, simply doesn’t fit the man.