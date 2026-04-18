‘He Drunk’: Trump Watched from the Front Row as Slobbering Ally Slurred Through Gloating Praise, Then a Strange Physical Breakdown Sparks Viral Chaos

A longtime supporter of Donald Trump joined him at the Turning Point USA MAGA rally in Phoenix.

The “Build the Red Wall” event backs GOP candidates in Arizona, Nevada, and New Hampshire.



Trump proudly showed his face to boost support.

(Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

But it was the conduct of the people in the room that has people concerned.

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Questions about Republican Rep. Paul Gosar condition gained traction after his praise fest went viral.

Partly because figures in Trump’s orbit have previously faced accusations of being under the influence while on the job.

Many viewers wondered whether Gosar may have been intoxicated.

Speculation about the Arizona congressman’s health has been circulating since 2015.

He exhibited neurological issues such as hand spasms in public and tried to hide them by putting his hands in his pockets.

Like the president, Gosar claimed to be healthy, but his recent appearance at the MAGA event proved otherwise.

Media footage captured him exhibiting balance issues.

He stumbled over his speech and slurred his words as he made some extraordinary remarks about Trump.

As Gosar claimed that the Democrats are evil incarnate, sent to silence folks such as himself, he praised Trump, as he declared the country was at a crossroads.

“We’ve got a president who reminds me of Atlas,” said Gosar.

“He carries this country on his back while the, while, the Democrats… the elites, the ‘fake news,’ and the leftist political classes try to tear him down every single day. But he keeps standing.”

Then he had the nerve to quote John F. Kennedy, the 35th president who was assassinated in 1963, 62 years before Trump slapped his own name on Kennedy’s living memorial, the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.

“He keeps fighting. And so must we because, we believe in something simple. something powerful, like, like the words of a former President John F. Kennedy,” Gosar added.

“He once said, ‘Ask not what you can do for your country or what your country do for you, but ask what you can do for your country.

“Well, let me tell you, there’s something you can do. We, you can build, build what we’re calling tonight that red wall.”

A clip of the speech was shared on Threads with the caption “a visibly unwell Rep. Paul Gosar” while mocking his remarks about Trump.

Folks quickly speculated about Gosar’s issues as he claims to be in good health, despite showing symptoms of something else.

One user speculated, “I’m no doctor. But that looks like Parkinson’s. But I don’t think that explains his depravity.”

A second wrote, “Unless he has Parkinson’s, what’s with the head and shoulder movements while talking … wtf.”

A third suggested, “Either he’s drunk or he has some kind of neurological issue. Because he is not speaking normally or moving normally. And slurring, and having trouble turning the page.”

Gosar’s speech and language were so distorted that some wondered, “Wait that was English?” Another said, “He is clearly lost and has no idea on what he is talking about.”

Some pointed to another moment that had already sparked similar accusations, sharing a 2025 clip of Gosar mumbling through remarks at a meeting, where critics had also questioned whether he appeared “inebriated.”

Despite Gosar’s obvious health issues, he only admitted to having a spinal compression and hand spasms that required back surgery.

But his bigger issues stem from his family. Rep. Paul Gosar faced extraordinary public criticism not from political opponents, but from several of his siblings, who called for him to be removed from Congress over his conduct tied to the 2020 election and the January 6 aftermath.

Gosar’s siblings blasted his conduct in language that sounded more like a family reckoning than a political dispute, echoing the kind of chaos critics often associate with Trump’s “The Apprentice” reality show.

Among the most outspoken was David Gosar, who said the break with his brother began after Paul Gosar embraced the debunked “birther” conspiracy in 2010.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, you have to be kidding me,’ and then he went and got elected,” David Gosar told The Washington Post in 2018. “I’m not going to break bread with a racist.”

Six of Paul Gosar’s 10 siblings previously appeared in campaign ads urging voters to reject him, backing opponents in 2018 and 2022. Their criticism, they said, was not about partisan differences but conduct they viewed as dangerous and unfit for office.

David said the family felt a “duty to speak out” in a blistering 2021 NBC News op-ed and other related interviews.

My siblings who chose to film ads against me are all liberal Democrats who hate President Trump. These disgruntled Hillary suppporters are related by blood to me but like leftists everywhere, they put political ideology before family. Stalin would be proud. #Az04 #MAGA2018 — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) September 22, 2018

“I consider him a traitor to this country. I consider him a traitor to his family,” he told reporters months after the riots. “He doesn’t see it. He’s disgraced and dishonored himself.”

Paul’s youngest sister, Jennifer, is also adamant her brother was involved in the Jan. 6 riots, telling NBC News, “I would not have come out publicly if it were not absolutely necessary. But just because he’s my brother doesn’t mean he gets a pass.”

And another brother, Tim, was even more blunt: “He’s set a dangerous sort of precedent over the 10 years he’s been in office,” later adding, “If that doesn’t rise to the level of expulsion, what does?”

For many observers, the most stunning part wasn’t just the criticism — it was that it came from Gosar’s own family. Some noted the parallel to Trump, who has also faced public criticism from relatives. Meanwhile, calls have grown for Gosar to give up his committee assignments.