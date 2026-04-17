‘That’s What You Get!’: Little Girl Caught on Video Trashing Neighbor’s Yard Gets Caught in the Act, and Internet Is Sounding Off About What Happened After

A viral video is sparking debate online over how a neighbor tried to hold a little girl accountable after the child was seen vandalizing parts of her home.

The first half of the footage shows three days’ worth of home surveillance video showing multiple instances in which a young child walks into her neighbor’s yard and leaves outdoor furniture and other items strewn across the porch and yard.

A viral video showed how a neighbor approached a young child who was caught knocking over outdoor furniture and leaving items in her yard. (Photo: TikTok/@ranking9410)

In one clip, she’s seen knocking over the neighbor’s artificial plants on the porch, then walks away yelling, “That’s what you get!”

A second clip shows the child pulling a water hose across the yard until it snags, and then leaving it on the ground.

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Finally, the girl is seen walking onto the property and trying to pull the hose again, but the neighbor catches her in the act.

Footage shows the neighbor, who later identifies herself as Ms. Destiny, approaching the little girl before she can run away and asking her name and address.

The little girl runs away, and the neighbor follows after her and asks a pair of neighbors whether they know where the girl lives. One person points out the child’s home.

The footage cuts to a cellphone video showing the neighbor’s confrontation with the girl and an adult who appears to be a parent or guardian.

“You’re saying you’re sorry for coming in my yard, right? You won’t mess with my water hose? You won’t bang on my doorbell? You won’t leave trash in my yard? You won’t push on my fence or anything, right?” the neighbor asks the girl in front of her parent.

As the girl shakes her head to indicate she will comply with the neighbor’s rules, the child is seen holding onto an adult, who fixes and plays with the girl’s hair while the neighbor tries to lay the ground rules.

The neighbor also tries to assure the child that she wants to get along with her, but the child runs into the house, even after the adult tries to hold her back.

Neither the young girl nor her parent apologizes, and the parent neither chides nor demands that the child say sorry for her conduct.

The video drew millions of views on social media and prompted discourse about the necessity of holding children accountable for bad behavior.

Many viewers agreed that the neighbor handled the situation well and did her best to address the child’s actions in the presence of a parent or guardian. Others thought the child’s parent didn’t do enough to reprimand the girl and ensure she apologized.

“You were so kind about the situation! Handled so well. Very disappointed that the mom didn’t make her apologize,” one TikTok user commented.

“My daughter WOULD NOT have been leaning on me like that. I would have had her standing up straight and OWNING her behavior,” another person wrote.

“No, see my child would stand there, hands at her side and not leaning up against me and looking Miss Destiny in the eyes. When she was done speaking to her, she would apologize. I would also apologize,” another comment read.