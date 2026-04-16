‘We Need to Bring Back Hanging… from Trees’: White Michigan Man Learns a Hard Lesson for Harrassing Black Woman in Racist Tirade, Police Say

A Michigan man was jailed on hate crime charges after he allegedly hurled racial slurs and lynching threats at a Black woman in a grocery store parking lot.

Randall Lee Miller is facing one count of hate crime-true threat for an incident on March 10 at an Aldi grocery store in Grand Rapids.

Randall Lee Miller, 55, was charged with a hate crime for a racist outburst in a grocery store parking lot. (Photo: Screenshot/WZZM13)

Kent County deputies interviewed 55-year-old Miller and the victim.

According to court documents obtained by WZZM, the victim told authorities she was pulling into the parking lot of the grocery store when a red Jeep cut her off.

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Miller, who was driving the Jeep, allegedly yelled at her from his car and called her a “n—r b—h.”

Then, he allegedly told her, “You’re the reason why we need to bring back hanging n—rs from trees.”

The victim said that Miller also started pointing at his skin and talking about white privilege, President Donald Trump, and the American flag.

She told deputies she felt she was intimidated by Miller’s statements and felt she was in immediate danger.

The victim was on the phone with one of her colleagues during Miller’s rant, and the colleague reportedly also heard the racial threats.

When Miller told his side of the story to deputies, he said that he believed the victim’s car was going to hit his Jeep. He admitted to using racial slurs, but alleged the victim started yelling profanities at him first after the near collision.

He told deputies that he responded to the profanities by telling the victim, “You know what’s wrong with you, what they should do is fucking hang n—rs like you.”

Miller confessed he made the threat to provoke the victim.

He also admitted that he told the woman, “I have two things on my side that you’ll never have because you’re a Black woman: Trump and the law.”

A deputy asked Miller whether he would make similar statements to someone of a different racial background. Miller reportedly told the deputy that he would say something “equally as offensive, stating he would be quoting history.”

If Miller’s convicted on the hate crime charge, he’ll face up to two years in prison and a $5,000 fine.