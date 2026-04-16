‘Wow’: Bill Bellamy Sparks Debate with Travel Warning — Urges Black Women to Rethink Overseas Trips with White Men After Influencer’s Death

Bill Bellamy has a message for Black women that comes with a little care, concern, and comedy.

The “How to Be a Player” actor and comedian often uses his platform to offer comic relief, as he did after hearing news that Ashly Robinson, 31, also known as “Ashlee Jenae,” was found dead in Tanzania, where she traveled for vacation with her boyfriend Joe McCann.

According to McCann, who is also the founder of Asymmetric Financial crypto fund, and local police, Robinson died by suicide. But, being that the couple just got engaged days prior, many people following the story are skeptical and are demanding more details.

Bill Bellamy issues a harsh but truthful PSA to Black women after an influencer was found dead after vacation with her fiancé. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

‘Is She Black?’: Bill Bellamy’s 24-Year Anniversary Post Derails as Fans Zoom on His Wife

Bellamy, who seems to be skeptical as well, offered up a warning to all Black women who love to travel while posted up in his car.

In an April 14 video, he said, “All my Black sisters out there that’s dating these white boys, stop going on vacation with these motherf-ckers man. I’m just being real. I’m looking out for my sisters – my Wakanda sisters. They going on vacation and only one of them coming back and it ain’t you so, we not doing that.”

The comedian listed out suggestions on what he considers as safer locations for Black women to go out with white men.

“If you dating a white guy, go to the mall,” Bellamy added. “Go somewhere in the states, where other Black people at. Atlanta, go to Chicago, go to Memphis, they ain’t going to act up in Memphis because they got them things in Memphis.”

He concluded, “So all this going out the country posting your love life and how happy y’all are that y’all in love and stuff – NAH. Sit your a– down in the living room and stop it.”

One person who agreed with Bellamy’s PSA wrote, Facts because I’ll never date them. Sorry, not sorry.” Two others said, “Sad but true” and “He ain’t lying.”

A fourth person added, “Sad part is she was in a country that is predominantly black and they still don’t have her back.”

Skeptics leaned in further, turning the conversation to dating preferences as one woman said, “Fr [100]. but me personally I would never date a yt man. Never!”

A man wrote, “Yeah, totally. Getting kidnapped out of the country to get killed is crazy. Dude’s get to go home and start a new family.” “She was in Africa!!!! He was going to do it!!! Out [of] the country he won’t be charged,” said another skeptic.

Others didn’t quite like Bellamy’s take, telling him, “Great message, wrong messenger ! Sit this one out, Sir!” with many pointing to his wife, Kristen Bellamy.

Questions about Kristen’s ethnicity have resurfaced over the years, flaring again after a Black Love anniversary post sparked debate. She has shared photos of her father, Bernard Baker Jr., who appeared Black and died in 2022, though questions about her maternal background remain, even as Bellamy’s message still resonates with many.

Robinson had traveled to Tanzania to celebrate her 31st birthday and became engaged to McCann, according to a video she posted of their proposal during a safari on April 3. She shared what would be her final post two days later.

BBC reported that her boyfriend’s passport has since been withheld while he cooperates with the police on the investigation.

Multiple outlets have learned that Robinson and McCann had a dispute at the Zuri Zanzibar resort before the staff separated them into different rooms. According to National Today, the woman had asked hotel staff for a phone charger, and when they returned, she was found hanging from a clothesline.

Many people have simply passed on their condolences to Robinson’s family, while others suggest that McCann may have more culpability than he’s letting on. The investigation into her alleged suicide is still ongoing, and her family hopes to have more answers about her boyfriend’s alleged involvement soon.