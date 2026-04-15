‘Want Me to Call the Law on You?’: White Woman Gets More Than What She Bargained for After Interrupting Black Women Exercising in Park to Question Them

For one woman who threatened to report a fitness class in Raleigh, North Carolina, outdoor exercise is not all fun and games.

Just like thousands of people across the country, a group of Black women hit the green space in a park with their yoga mats to practice squats and leg lifts on a beautiful sunny day. With an energetic playlist to get them amped for a workout, the class seemed to be having a good time, until a tightly wound white woman came by to complain.

A viral video of a confrontation between a group of women working out at a park and a passerby. (Photo: TikTok/Maeerozayy)



In the April 12 video, the class had been breaking a sweat for two hours before the white woman, the group dubbed “long skirt,” marched over to confront them. It’s unclear whether she was demanding to see their permit or telling them to leave, but the workout was at a complete halt when she said, “You need to show respect.”

She then added, “This is not your property.”

Not about to back down, several annoyed class-goers shouted, “Does she work here?” and “Does she own the park?”

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According to the video, she indicated she would report them, asking, “Do you want me to call the law on you guys?”

White Woman Mad Black Women Having Fun in the Park!



Long Skirt #Karen threatens to call the police on a group of Black women enjoying the park.#LeaveBlackPeopleAlone #karensgonewild #StayWoke pic.twitter.com/7hIYDrXmIQ — WOKEVIDEO (@wokevideo) April 14, 2026

“I don’t care who the f–k you call. Call them! Take your a– home, Skirt,” responded one of the instructors, her words eliciting chuckles all around.

The woman who posted the video, who goes by Maeerozayy on TikTok, explained that she had gone through the proper channels to host the class. “Mind y’all, my assistant had already talked to Parks and Rec. They said it’s first-come, first-served.” She added, “Everyone that was there was cheering us on while we were working out and running the trail. It’s always going to be ONEEEEEE!”

As the video quickly racks up views, “Long Skirt” is poised to join the ranks of Karens who want to shut down Black people in public spaces. Who could forget the infamous Barbecue Becky, who in 2018 called the police on two Black men in Oakland, California, for using charcoal in a park. That same year, there was “Pool Patrol Paula,” who was charged with assaulting a Black teenager at a community pool in South Carolina. And of course, the curmudgeon who called the police on a lemonade stand run by Black children.

Viewers of the workout video are stepping into the comments to share their thoughts.

Echoing dozens of people, one commenter asked the question on everyone’s minds: “Where’s the law that says you can’t exercise outside?”

“There’s no way those black women were interfering with anything that she had going on. They were in their own section of the park,” noted a viewer.

One person pointed out the hypocrisy, “You mean to tell me no one works out in the park? So now Black People shouldn’t exercise in the park. This is ridiculous. I see people jogging in short shorts, I guess that’s not allowed either.”

As one viewer summed it up, “She thought she had authority over the park.”